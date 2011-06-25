Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

Photo: Apple

Today we’re bringing you all the best iPhone and iPad apps you may’ve missed during your busy workweek.We’ve collected the best of the best new apps, like an app to stream every concert free and live from the iTunes Festival, an app that cycles through news on your bed table or desk, and even a web browser app that lets you chat on Facebook while you’re browsing.



Plus much more. Click below to see our favourites from this week.

That grass tennis tournament you've seen on TV has an app. Wimbledon runs until July 3rd, and this is the best app to keep track of all the latest scores, highlights, videos, and interviews. The app even includes lists of each player's Twitter account so you can follow along with their thoughts throughout the tournament. Price: free Ban.jo is an app everyone was buzzing about this week Banjo is a free app for your iPhone that lets you connect with friends and strangers near you. There are plenty of apps like this such as Yobongo which let you connect with others, but Ban.jo is unique because it pulls in location-based feeds from Facebook, Twitter, Gowalla, and Foursquare to see what's going on near you. Another cool feature is that you can plug in any location around the world, and see what people are up to there as well. Price: free iHealth live is an amazing blood pressure monitor that just works We had a ton of fun trying out iHealth at the CEA consumer electronics show in New York. It's ultra-simple to take your blood pressure, email results to your doctor, and even post your results to Facebook. The app looks good on iPhone, but even better on iPad (charts are way cooler). You'll need the $99.99 blood pressure monitor to use it, but if you need to keep track of your BPM, it's the perfect app to do so. Price: $0.99 Roadshow doesn't just bookmark your favourite web videos--it saves them for offline viewing Adding a video to your 'favourites' on YouTube isn't good enough. Roadshow for iPad grabs your favourite videos, then actually saves them for offline viewing. The free version lets you save 15 videos for offline viewing, but a $4.99 in-app purchase will let you save as many videos as you want. If you have an AppleTV, you can even AirPlay videos straight to your TV set. Price: free CamBox turns your face into a beat box machine Take brief videos of yourself making noises on your iPhone or iPad, then tap images of yourself on the screen to make awesome beatboxing tracks. Check out the video to learn how it works. Price: $0.99 Apollo is one of the best web browsers for iPad, and it just added an amazing new feature Apollo's already one of the best alternative web browsers for iPad, but it just got a huge update adding support for tabbed Facebook chat, just like your browser on your home computer. We're not quite sure how they pulled it off, but Apollo is the only way to browse the net while chatting on Facebook on your iPad. Price: free Hipmunk is a great way to browse flights, Hipmunk visualizes flight times on a timeline and by price, which is great on your computer, but not so much on an iPhone with a small screen. To get the big picture, grab Hipmunk's brand new iPad app to help you find your next flight. Price: free The iTunes Festival runs every day during July. Catch every show live with this app. The iTunes Festival in London is completely free, so shouldn't you be able to stream every show live from your iPad and iPhone? Of course you should. Apple just released the official festival app which will let you watch every show live, from Paul Simon to Bruno Mars to Coldplay. There's also a calendar for you to see what's coming next. One killer feature is that by using AirPlay, you can project the whole thing onto your big screen TV. Price: free Refresh turns your favourite RSS feeds into a tabletop news companion Refresh is like Flipboard, except you don't actually have to flip through anything. While you're working or watching TV, prop up your iPad and let Refresh cycle through big pictures and stories from your favourite websites. Just plug in a website's RSS feed, and it'll be added to the queue. It's a cool way to keep up on news without having to completely focus on it. Price: $0.99 Exfm is an awesome Chrome extension, and now it's on iPad and iPhone Exfm is an app for music lovers looking to share discoverie and see what others are listening to. Log in to Exfm, listen to your iPhone or iPad's music library, then tweet out what you're listening to or 'note' it on your wall. If you're a last.fm user, Exfm automatically scrobbles your tracks, which is an awesome treat. Follow others to see what they've noted and what they're listening to. Exfm is definitely one of the coolest mobile apps for music lovers. Price: free BONUS: The predecessor to Halo is coming to iPad Before Bungie Studios made Halo, one of the most successful game series of all time, they made Marathon. Fans loved it, but not many people played it because it was only for Mac. Soon, Bungie will release Marathon for iPad, giving millions of people access to the game for the first time. We can't wait. (via IGN) Some awesome apps also came out for Android this week.... This week's coolest Android apps you might've missed.....

