Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

Dropp is a cool location-based reminder app Dropp is a unique app that's somewhat hard to describe. It basically is a reminder app that's not based on timers, but based on location instead. So, you can set up a dropp to trigger as soon as you enter the grocery store that says 'don't forget the milk,' or if a friend has Dropp, you can even set up a dropp for them. For example, you could set up a dropp telling a friend not to forget to eat at a restaurant you recommend near the Eiffel Tower. Instead of sending them a text message and hoping they'll remember, Dropp will deliver the message to them only once they reach the area near the Eiffel tower. Dropp claims to use a low-power location service that won't affect your battery. Price: free Roger Ebert's one of the most trusted names in movies, and now he has an app. We always enjoy reading the Chicago Sun-Times' movie reviews by Roger Ebert. He's been writing them for years, and his opinion is one of the most well-respected in the industry. Do yourself a favour and read his review before you pick a movie for your weekly movie night. The app has every Ebert review, pictures from each movie, Netflix queue integration, and even Instapaper support. Price: $0.99 Discovr is the coolest new way to browse apps on iPhone or iPad Discovr maps out relationships between apps, helping you find apps you might like. Search for an app, and watch as a spider web of similar apps springs forward on your screen. Tap an app, and it's easy to view a description, screenshots, and a link to the App Store. Also, it's a universal app so it looks great on iPad too. Price: $0.99 Snapseed is a slick new photo-editor for iPad Snapseed is a new photo editing app that takes full advantage of the iPad's touchscreen interface. There are tons of filters built in (as well as an 'auto correct' fix-all tool), but there are also many fine-tuning adjustments you can make to make pictures look eye-poppingly cool. Price: $4.99 With is a new social networking app that lets you check in with friends instead of at places With is built by the smart guys behind Path, an app that lets you share pictures and updates with up to 50 people. With, on the other hand, is a spin-off project that allows Twitter users to 'check in' with friends. You pick who you're with, then send out a tweet that attaches those friends to it. It's a fun way to say 'I'm with Steve and Dylan' as opposed to 'I'm at Shake Shack w/2 others' like Foursquare might say. You can attach pictures to Withs to make things even more personal. Is it yet another way to advertise what you're doing? Yes. Is it memorably innovative? Yes to that question as well. Price: free Almost-app of the week: Facebook's new photo-sharing app Did you see the pictures of Facebook's secret photo-sharing app that got leaked this week? Nobody knows how finished it is, or when it's coming out, but we do know that it's finally coming. It will have location-based tagging, Instagram like photo feeds, and much more. Click here to read more about Facebook's next big thing. Musicon magically adds your favourite album to your home screen We tried out Musicon, and it actually works. It works via a strange webclip workaround, of sorts, but if you want easy access to an album you just bought straight from your home screen, Musicon is the only way to do it. Get creative a make a home screen page full of music you want to listen to (pictured). Music plays inside of the Musicon app when you tap an album, but it sure beats searching. Price: free Fanhattan helps you find movies and tv shows to watch on your iPad Many people love to curl up in bed at night with their iPad and watch some late-night TV or movies. Fanhattan searches the libraries of iTunes, Hulu Plus, Netflix, and ABC's iPad app for movies and TV shows to watch. Swipe to the left or right to view a Rotten Tomatoes review panel, trailers, and a convenient page showing you how you can watch the content on your iPad, and how much each way costs. Price: free Yummrs for iPad helps you discover, share, and organise great recipes Price: $3.99 (via Gizmodo) Shazam Encore has been around for a while, but it just added a killer new feature Shazam is the best way to find out what song you're listening to at a bar, party, or on the radio in your car. Shazam Encore is the premium version of the app, which includes a brand new 'LyricPlay' feature which lets you watch lyrics fly by on screen so you can sing along. It turns your iPhone into a personal karaoke machine. Price: $5.99 Now that you've seen the coolest apps you may've missed this week.... Check out 25 Amazing Apple Patents That Haven't materialised Yet >

