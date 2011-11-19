Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

Photo: Apple
We’ve put together our favourite iPhone and iPad apps that you may’ve missed this week.We have an app filled with photos and videos of the world’s hottest cars, Yipit’s new iPhone app, the best Superman game ever, plus a lot more.
Shortmail is a new email solution that asks you to keep each message under 500 character.
It sounds annoying, but what it really means is that email correspondences become more conversational, and less tedious to go through.
The iPhone app looks great, and works well if you don't want to plug in you Shortmail email account into your standard mail app.
Price: free
Acoustic Ruler uses sound waves to detect how far away an object is from your iPhone.
It's not always precise, but it's fun to mess around with, and even includes a 'dual mode' for having two iPhones ping each other from across the room.
For added accuracy, you can pick the temperature it is in the room.
Price: $0.99
Is this the first good Superman video game ever made? It just might be.
'Superman,' as this game is simply called, challenges you to a game of speed. There's no dying in this game, which adds a brilliant twist.
The gameplay is tight, and the graphics are beautifully cell-shaded. It's built by Chillingo, so you know it's a great quality product.
Price: $0.99
Poly is a cool new iPad app everyone's talking about that takes any picture and turns it into a fascinating polygonal piece of art.
Price: $0.99
In over 100 cities, Yipit can help you find the best deals on apparel, food, drinks, and fitness using over 800 daily deals sites.
Yipit plugs into Groupon and LivingSocial, as well as tons of under the radar deals sites, so you know you're getting everything.
Price: free
Green Square is a new app which you use to check in at your favourite 'green'/environmentally conscious places near you.
It ties right in to Foursquare, so you can leave tips for others about a farmer's market you went to. You can also use it to see other 'green' check-ins nearby at places you might not know about.
Price: free
Minecraft has quickly become one of the most popular online games, and here's the iPhone version.
While you're limited to a basic building mode, it's still a fun diversion for any Minecraft player who's on the go.
Price: $6.99
The Collection turns the New York Times' fashion and style coverage into an interactive picture book complete with articles, high-res pictures, and more.
Price: free
Blueprint features over 240 levels of puzzles. Each puzzle challenges you to rotate around a messed up 3D object until it aligns and looks just right.
Price: $0.99
Road features more than 70 videos, 350 high-res photos, 3000 archived blueprints and documents, and 50 essays on 50 of the hottest cars ever built.
Price: $10.49
