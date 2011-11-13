Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

Photo: Apple
We’ve put together a list of our favourite apps that you may’ve missed this week.We have an app to help you remember the names of people you meet, an app that pulls together all the best daily deals around your location, the new Apple Store app, plus much more.
Input some people you've just met into Namerick, and the app comes up with clever mnemonics to help you remember those people.
You can input a person's spouse's name, a follow-up date, and categories like 'Dating,' or 'Work' to help you remember people.
Price: free
Foodily is a social recipe-sharing app. Get your friends on the app, then follow each other to see what recipes everybody is making.
When you've finished a recipe, you can take a picture of what you made and then apply the 'Yummify' photo filter to make it look extra tasty.
Price: free
If your home computer is turned on, you can stream videos from it to your iPhone or iPad over Wi-Fi or 3G using Video Stream.
All you need to do is install Video Stream and a small client on your computer. Video Stream converts videos of all file types for viewing on your Apple device, and even lets you pin specific files for offline viewing.
Price: $2.99
Using free wi-fi hotspots at coffee shops isn't as safe as you might think. In fact, just about any hacker can snoop passwords, usernames, and more from your local Starbucks.
Hotspot Shield is a new app that creates a VPN (Virtual Private Network), a safety bubble where you can connect to the internet without having to worry.
For just $0.99 per month, you get VPN features at any wi-fi hotspot, plus compression (for saving bandwidth) and site unblockers (if you're at work).
Price: free
Shutterstock houses millions of gorgeous stock photos for websites, newspapers, or recreational use.
Now, there's the Shutterstock iPad app, a perfect way to browse the entire image library using only your fingers. Check out the cool mosaic view.
Price: free
The Apple Store app just got updated to let you not only pick up orders in store, but actually pay for your orders once you get there.
Price: free
This 'Bible for all chefs' is going to cost you, but it might be the most full-featured cookbook you can buy for iPad.
Featuring more than 100 instructional videos and more than 800 recipes, this app has what you're looking for. As you cook, you can take notes, and also view the notes others have taken about specific recipes.
Price: $49.99
Inspired by the book 'Never Eat Alone' Lunchmeet hooks you up with other professionals in your area when you're free to have lunch.
Plug in your LinkedIn account, pick a date and time, and broadcast your availability to other professionals in your field, and in your neighbourhood.
Price: free
BiteHunter pulls in food deals from Yelp Deals, Groupon Now, LivingSocial Instant, and dozens more daily deals sites.
With this app, you can make sure you're getting the best deals/coupons for anywhere you're heading, or for whatever kind of food you're in the mood to eat.
Price: free
Mixel is a new collage-building app for iPad that lets you combine images, backdrops, and patterns to stunning effect.
Export your creations to Facebook, Twitter, and Tumblr, or just follow others using Mixel.
Price: free
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.