8 great cases for your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus

The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus have a new camera, no headphone jack, a better screen, and more in a package that looks both familiar and a little different.
If you want your new phone to be protected right out of the box, I suggest you pick up one of these cases. I already did.
All prices are in Australian dollars.
This case has two parts to it: A shock-absorbing back and polyurethane bumper. The fact that the bumper is made out of a harder material is great, because phones that fall on a corner risk getting their screens messed up.
Spigen Bumper Style Premium Case Slim Fit Dual Layer Protective Cover for Apple iPhone 7, $A18.25, available at Amazon
If you prefer the hard plastic look to a fancy colour or pattern, Ringke's Fusion case should serve you well. I've had cases like this in the past; they have protected my phone from a few falls, while letting my phone's colour act as the flair.
Ringke Fusion Phone 7 Case (Crystal Clear Back), $13.05, available at Amazon
If you do prefer a funky-coloured case that also protects your phone, Caseology has you covered. Like the first case, there are two components in this case, but this one comes assembled. The harder outer shell -- with reinforced corners -- and the plastic polycarbonate back. It's thin enough that you shouldn't notice a big size and weight difference, but strong enough to make sure your phone survives a tumble.
Caseology (Wavelength Series) Slim Ergonomic Ripple Design iPhone 7 Case, $18.25, available at Amazon
If you care more about protecting your phone than having it look cool, this case from Spigen is worth checking out. It's thicker than all the cases I've mentioned before, so it will make your phone heavier and bigger. But the case does have military grade air cushion technology, so it should make dropping your phone backside down on concrete a non-issue.
Spigen Tough Armour HEAVY DUTY iPhone 7 Case, $19.55, available at Amazon
The most heavy duty case for the iPhone 7, this case extends over the front of your phone, protecting the screen. Don't get me wrong, if you drop this phone screen-side down on a rigged surface, there's still a chance it will get shattered by a rock. But the case's lip should provide a good buffer between your screen and flat, hard surfaces like a hardwood floor.
i-Blason ArmorBox Daul Layer iPhone 7 Case, $23.50, available at Amazon
Now onto us 'Plus club' members. This is the type of case I ended up going with. It's thin and clear enough that you can see the Apple logo, and it won't add too much girth to an already big device. It's definitely going to leave your iPhone open to screen shattering if you drop it screen-side down, but it does make it easy, or possible, to operate the bigger iPhone one-handed.
TOZO, Ultra-Thin iPhone 7 Plus Case, $11.75, available at Amazon
A little more protection and a higher-end feeling material are what make this iPhone 7 Plus case worth a look. The leather will do a better job than the super thin case at absorbing drop damage, but still leaves your screen unprotected. The texture on the rubber will make the phone way more grippy, though, so if you find the iPhone is a little on the slippery side, this is the way to go.
NeWisdom Slim Premium Business Style Soft Leather Rubberised Cover Case for Apple iPhone 7 Plus, $18.25, available at Amazon
If you've already resigned yourself to using this phone two-handed all the time, and your main priority is keeping it as safe as possible, this is the case for you. It protects both the front and back of your phone, and while it will add a fair bit of bulk to your already big phone, it's a good trade-off for ample protection.
SUPCASE Full-body Rugged Holster Case with Built-in Screen Protector for Apple iPhone 7 Plus, $24.75, available at Amazon
This article was originally published on 9/7/2016 and has been updated.
