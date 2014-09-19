10 Awesome Cases For Your New iPhone 6

So you’re about to get your brand-new iPhone 6 or 6 Plus, and chances are you’ll want to get a case to protect it. iPhones have a reputation for breaking easily, and early reviews of the iPhone 6 have said that Apple’s newest phone is especially slippery.
iPhone accessory makers have been hard at work creating new cases since before Apple even unveiled the phone, so there are plenty to choose from.
Here’s a look at some of the best offerings so far.
Apple has a new leather case for the iPhone 6 that has a soft microfiber lining on the inside for protection. It comes in five different colours: black, red, blue, brown, and white.
Spigen's Wallet S Case for the iPhone 6 comes with three slots for holding your credit cards, ID, cash, and anything else you may need to keep on you. There's also a kickstand that's adjustable, which means you can easily change up the viewing angles.
If you're looking for something a little more durable than your standard iPhone case, try an Otterbox. The Symmetry is one of Otterbox's slimmer cases, and it comes in a wide variety of colour combinations and patterns.
Otterbox's wallet case is a bit different than the traditional kind. Rather than featuring a book-style folio cover, the Otterbox Commuter Wallet comes with a slot that slides out from under the phone. Like Otterbox's other cases, you can customise the colours.
Spigen's lightweight case is shock absorbent and also comes in dozens of colour combinations. It's made of a matte polycarbonate material.
Belkin also has a nice folio option for the 4.7-inch iPhone 6. The cover looks a bit smoother than Spigen's for those who aren't into the stitched-leather look. Like Spigen's it also comes with a kickstand, but only features one slot for holding your personal items. Regardless, it's a nice-looking case for those who want a folio-style cover.
Looking to go for a workout with your new iPhone? Belkin has already made some armbands designed to fit Apple's iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. There's a Slim-Fit version for the iPhone 6 Plus that's meant to make the larger phone more comfortable to wear on your arm.
If you're looking for protection but don't want to give up the aluminium feel of your iPhone, try this case from Spigen. The back plate is made of diamond-cut anodized aluminium; the rest is made of polycarbonate. You can get it in champagne gold, metal slate, satin silver, and space grey.
Speck has some new colourful cases for the iPhone 6, too. Speck claims its new covers only add 0.16 inch to the iPhone 6's thickness and are made with military-grade materials.
It may be a bit expensive compared to the other cases on this list, but the BuQu PowerArmour case comes with a bigger battery than your iPhone 6.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.