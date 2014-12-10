15 Awesome Cases For Your New iPhone 6

Now that the iPhone 6 has been out for several months, there are a ton of cases in all different shapes and sizes to choose from.
Whether you’re looking for a slim cover or a wallet case for storing your personal items, you’re bound to find something of interest on this list.
Here’s a look at some of the best iPhone 6 cases you can buy.
Apple has a new leather case for the iPhone 6 that has a soft microfiber lining on the inside for protection. It comes in five different colours: black, red, blue, brown, and white. It's super slim, but is still protective enough to make your phone feel a bit more secure. Business Insider's senior tech editor Steve Kovach absolutely loves it.
If you don't want to spend too much on an iPhone 6 case, Apple's $US35 silicone option is also a good choice. It's thin, soft, and snug, but unlike Apple's leather case, it can sometimes make it difficult to slip the phone in your pocket. It also picks up dirt a little easier, but I didn't find this to be too bothersome.
If you're looking for a really thin case that won't add much extra thickness to your iPhone 6, the Incipio NGP is probably your best bet. It's durable enough to protect your phone from minor drops and scratches, but doesn't really make your phone feel any thicker. Wirecutter has crowned the NGP as its favourite iPhone 6 case so far.
Cyngett's AeroGrip is also incredibly thin, but comes with a hard glossy texture compared to the Incipio NGP's transparent look. It's another option for those seeking a case that's plain but sleek.
Spigen's Wallet S Case for the iPhone 6 comes with three slots for holding your credit cards, ID, cash, and anything else you may need to keep on you. There's also an adjustable kickstand so you can easily change up your viewing angles.
If you're looking for something a little more sturdy than your standard iPhone case, try an Otterbox. The Symmetry is one of Otterbox's slimmer cases, and it comes in a wide variety of colour combinations and patterns.
Otterbox's wallet case is a bit different from the traditional kind. Rather than featuring a book-style folio cover, the Otterbox Commuter Wallet comes with a slot that slides out from under the phone. Like Otterbox's other cases, you can customise the colours.
Spigen's lightweight case is shock absorbent and also comes in dozens of colour combinations. It's made of a matte polycarbonate material.
Belkin also has a nice folio option for the 4.7-inch iPhone 6. The cover looks a bit smoother than Spigen's for those who aren't into the stitched-leather look. Like Spigen's, it also comes with a kickstand, but only features one slot for holding your personal items. Regardless, it's a nice-looking case for those who want a folio-style cover.
Looking to go for a workout with your new iPhone? Belkin has already made some armbands designed to fit Apple's iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. There's a Slim-Fit version for the iPhone 6 Plus that's meant to make the larger phone more comfortable to wear on your arm.
If you're looking for protection but don't want to give up the aluminium feel of your iPhone, try this case from Spigen. The back plate is made of diamond-cut anodized aluminium; the rest is made of polycarbonate. You can get it in champagne gold, metal slate, satin silver, and space grey.
Speck has some new colourful cases for the iPhone 6, too. Speck claims its new covers only add 0.16 inch to the iPhone 6's thickness and are made with military-grade materials.
It may be a bit expensive compared to the other cases on this list, but the BuQu PowerArmour case comes with a bigger battery than your iPhone 6.
FYY's magnetic leather iPhone 6 case comes in multiple colours and doubles as a kickstand. The company claims the case's microfiber interior will keep your iPhone 6 scratch free, too.
Spigen's Neo Hybrid case for the iPhone 6 is slim yet sturdy. Business Insider's Sam Colt says it protects your iPhone's corners and edges without adding the bulk of an Otterbox.
