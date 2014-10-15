The Best iPhone 6 Cases We've Tested So Far

If you haven’t already picked out a case for your new iPhone 6, we’ve got some good news, and we’ve got some bad news.

The good news is that there are plenty of cases to choose from. The bad news is that there are plenty of cases to choose from, and it can feel overwhelming.

Since the iPhone 6 was released last month, we’ve been testing out a variety of cases to find the best one. The problem, though, is that a case is a very personal accessory, and there is no best or right case. It’s a matter of taste.

In our office, we had three people testing casings and all three decided they liked different cases.

Here are the three winners from our group, along with others that weren’t as popular.

The Speck CandyShell ($34.95)

Lisa Eadicicco

Tech reporter Caroline Moss like the Speck CandyShell best. It is a great choice if you’re looking for a basic case to protect your phone from everyday bumps and scratches. The case felt snug and secure, and didn’t add much bulk to the phone, which is one reason Moss said she prefers it over other cases. The Candy Shell series also comes in a wide array of colour combinations.

The inside of the case also has a durable layer that makes you feel confident the case can handle a few drops. Speck says its CandyShell case exceeds the standard military grade test, which involves being dropped 26 times on a hard surface at various angles and heights.

Apple’s Silicone And Leather Cases ($35, $US45 respectively)

Apple’s cases are among the slimmest and most premium we’ve seen yet for the iPhone 6. If you want a case that adds the least amount of weight and thickness to your iPhone, this is probably it. The two cases are extremely similar, with one featuring a soft silicon outside and the other a subtle leather finish.

Tech editor Jay Yarow likes the leather case best. He says it adds a good texture to the phone, and makes it less slippery. The silicon is too sticky and feels too rubbery for his taste.

The Tech21 Classic Check Case ($34.99)

Tech21’sClassic Checkis a rubbery case with a flexible build that feels durable and sturdy. The rubbery material makes it easy to grip and prevents it from picking up fingerprint smudges. Business Insider’s Jessica Liebman says it comes “as close as you get to not having a case,” which means it doesn’t add much bulk to your phone.

The flexible build also makes it feel like it can handle more damage, as Liebman says she’s used stiff cases in the past that were prone to cracking.

Those three were our favourites, here are some others…

The Adopted Saffiano Leather Wrap Case ($39.95)

The Saffiano Leather Wrap from Adopted is a sleek attractive case that feels fairly sturdy. It’s slimmer than the Speck Candy Shell cases and has a leather textured back as opposed to the glossy plastic on Speck’s cases. My only complaint is that the cutout for the buttons along the side looks a bit awkward, but it does make it easier to access the power and volume.

The case is made of Saffiano leather that’s moulded to an impact-resistant casing, and it comes in black, pink, blue, and white colour combinations.

The Speck CandyShell Grip ($34.95)

The Speck CandyShell Grip is very similar to the standard Candy Shell, but with a ribbed grip on the back. This is ideal if you like the standard Candy Shell look, but want something a little less glossy. Like the Candy Shell, it also comes in a bunch of different colour combinations. The inside of the case also a softer texture than the regular non-grip version.

The Otterbox Symmetry ($39.95)

The Otterbox Symmetry is one of the company’s slimmer offerings, although it still does add a bit of bulk to the phone. Regardless, the case makes your phone feel as sturdy as a tank. Business Insider’s Lyndsay Hemphill said it was a little difficult to press the power and home buttons with the case on, but the tradeoff is worth it to keep her phone secure.

The rubber bumpers that surround the phone’s screen may look a bit bulky, but they provide impact resistance in case your phone falls on its face.

If we get more cases that we think are better, we’ll update this post.

