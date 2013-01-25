The Best iPhone 5 Cases We Could Get Our Hands On

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been trying to identify which iPhone 5 case is the best.We received a good amount of samples from some of the best iPhone accessory makers around.



A huge trend we noticed with a majority of manufacturers is a lot of them favour the snap case, the kind that wraps around the back of your phone.

The snap case is easy to put on and offers a good –– but not great –– amount of protection from drops. However, it still won’t protect your phone from water damage.

Our favourite case was by far, the LifeProof case, which will keep your phone waterproof up to six feet and completely covers the phone without adding bulk.

If that’s not your thing, then check out the full of the best iPhone 5 cases below. There’s something there for everyone.

