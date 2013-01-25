The Best iPhone 5 Cases We Could Get Our Hands On

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider
Over the past few weeks, we’ve been trying to identify which iPhone 5 case is the best.We received a good amount of samples from some of the best iPhone accessory makers around.
A huge trend we noticed with a majority of manufacturers is a lot of them favour the snap case, the kind that wraps around the back of your phone.
The snap case is easy to put on and offers a good –– but not great –– amount of protection from drops. However, it still won’t protect your phone from water damage.
Our favourite case was by far, the LifeProof case, which will keep your phone waterproof up to six feet and completely covers the phone without adding bulk.
If that’s not your thing, then check out the full of the best iPhone 5 cases below. There’s something there for everyone.
Our favourite case: LifeProof. Besides being ridiculously thin, the Lifeproof protects your phone from the harshest of elements. Water, snow, dirt, and dust don't stand a chance.
Runner-up: Switcheasy Tones. We really like the Tone case. It's made of a nice texture of materials that feel good in your hand. The Tone also covers all buttons and has little plugs that seal up the headphone jack and Lightning port when not in use. Our only concern is losing the little plugs. They're tiny.
Cheapest case: iPhone 5 Bumper. The bumper is SAI editor Jay Yarow's favourite case. It's the one he uses daily. This generic bumper protects the edges of your phone without adding bulk.
Uncommon Hiroshi Fujiwara Snap Case. We really liked the variety of colours and designs with this special edition of Uncommon's Ready-Made cases. The Uncommon style of snap cases was the most sturdy we tested. The plastic feels really solid so in the event of a drop we're sure our phone will be protected pretty well. One shortcoming of the Uncommon case was how difficult it was to get our iPhone out of the case.
Incase Slider Case. The Incase Slider is a sturdy case that provides great protection for your iPhone, but one of our biggest gripes with it is that it doesn't fit nicely with a screen protector, causing it to bubble.
Incase Snap Case. The Snap Case is minimal, and this version is clear so you can still show off your iPhone.
For those of you who like to work out, try the Incase Sports Armband. We like the Incase Sports Band the best because it fully protects your phone from perspiration and other elements while working out.
Incase Leather Snap Case. The Leather Snap Case was also one of Jay Yarow's favourites. He really liked the texture and how Incase used high quality materials to match Apple's high quality materials that make up the iPhone itself.
Incase Leather Sleeve. Incase's wallet case was neat. The only concern was that if we lose our phone, we're also losing some credit cards along with it.
Best Value Case: Cygnett aluminium/Carbon fibre Urban Shield. Before we got an influx of iPhone cases, this Cygnett duo was our favourite. It's cheap, minimal, looks great, and it protects your phone pretty well. The biggest issue we had with Cygnett's style of snap cases was access to the volume up/down buttons, silent switch, and power button. Cygnett's case rises above the buttons, making them hard to get to.
Cygnett Tangerine AeroGrip Form. Jay used this case for one day and then tossed it. The colour was too loud for him. The sides of the case have dents to give you a good grip. This case also suffers from Cygnett button syndrome.
Cygnett ICON — Haven. We liked the matte feel of this one and even the quirky design. But like the other Cygnett cases this one too made getting to the top power button difficult.
Speck CandyShell Grip. The Candyshell Grip comes in a variety of colours. Sports editor Leah Goldman uses this as her daily case. While she hasn't had any huge drops, she's definitely dropped her iPhone while using this case and she says it's been fine.
Fabshell Burton by Speck. The Fabshell comes in four different styles. BI's Law & Order reporter Abby Rogers uses this case. She thinks this iteration is ugly but the material is rough providing a good grip. She's dropped her phone several times with this case on but it has survived unscathed. Rogers did note that her phone doesn't seem to get as warm with this particular case.
Belkin Shield Pinstripe. This pinstripe case is very simple and minimal. We like the design on the back. This case is intended to prevent scratches and scuffs. A light drop with this case and you may be all right but serious drops may not be as kosher.
Trident Case. The Trident case is very intense. It's a hybrid silicon and hard shell case with a kickstand built into the back. While it feels sturdy, we didn't really like the bulk it added our our iPhone. If we were to drop our phone we think we'd be OK though.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.