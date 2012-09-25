The First 10 Accessories You Must Buy For Your iPhone 5

Photo: FreshFiber

The iPhone 5 is Apple’s best phone to date.There are a number of accessories from Apple and other manufacturers to help make it even more indispensable.



Because the new phone has new dimensions, a new Lightning interface, and was only just released, it’ll be a little bit before we see widespread release of accessories.

In the mean time, check these out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.