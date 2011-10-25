RANKED: 15 Must-Download Games For Your New iPhone 4S

Photo: Apple
The iPhone 4S features the superfast new dual-core A5 processor for 7X the graphics performance of the iPhone 4.While few games have been built exclusively for the iPhone 4S, we’ve picked out favourite Retina-enabled games that will best take advantage of the new processing power.
Canabalt is part art, part game. Tap the screen to make your character jump over pits and valleys.
Why he's running? Who knows.
Featuring a spooky but futuristic soundtrack, a monochromatic colour palette, and addicting gameplay, Canabalt is one of the simplest but most fun iPhone games.
Price: $2.99
Featuring pristine graphics and pulse-pumping (eventually) gameplay, Flight Control is one of the first great iPhone games, and still one of the best.
Drag planes, helicopters, and jumbo jets onto the appropriate landing zones. Just make sure they don't crash or cross paths too closely.
Price: $0.99
World Of Goo is intimidatingly strange looking from the get go, but it's one of the games that sticks with us the most.
In World Of Goo, you drag goo balls into imaginative formations to build bridges, towers, and more. There are tons of levels, and even a brilliant multiplayer aspect that pits your tallest towers against others around the world.
Price: $2.99
THPS2 is one of our all time console favourites, and now it's on iPhone.
This game packs in all the original levels, skaters, and special moves like 'The 900.' Hours of fun to be had here.
Price: $1.99
NBA Jam might be the best basketball experience on iPhone. Featuring all your favourite players, a great control scheme, and stupendous dunks, this game's a winner.
Price: $0.99
Tiny Wings is one of those 'easy to learn, difficult to master' games that will suck all the spare time out of your life.
Touch the screen with your finger and the bird dives. Do your best to launch him off of every hill with as much speed as possible. It's difficult to stop playing this game.
Brilliant music and vibrant graphics make this one a can't-miss.
Price: $0.99
Tiger Woods is the best (and most realistic) golf game for iPhone. It's tough to master, feature a lengthy campaign mode, and all your favourite golfers. The control scheme is spot on.
There are some great multiplayer modes built in, plus 'closest to the pin' challenges with your Facebook friends.
Price: $0.99
Groove Coaster is hands down the most fun music game we've played in a long time.
It's like Tap Tap Revenge, but much more stylish, more fluid, and more creative. And the graphics are eye-poppingly cool.
Price: $2.99
If you're looking for a console-quality space exploration, trading, and battling game, Galaxy On Fire 2 is the game for you.
The game is massive, and there are tons of upgrades and places to go for RPG fanatics.
Price: $9.99
If the iPhone had it's Halo, it would be N.O.V.A.
Mixing great multiplayer modes with flashy visuals and great control schemes, N.O.V.A. is one of the best shooters for iPhone.
Price: $4.99
Boost 2 is the most intense of our game favourites. In Boost 2, you fly through a never ending tunnel, trying to avoid pillars, falling blocks, and much more as you go along.
Try to get the high score, and compete with your friends. Once you fly over some boost pads, you get going incredibly fast, pushing the iPhone to its limit.
Price: $0.99
Dead Space is a morose, spooky survival horror game that looks amazing on the iPhone.
It's packed with content absent from the console versions of the game, and has a cool survival mode too.
Price: $6.99
Shadowgun is the gorgeous new shooter everyone's talking about.
There's no multiplayer, but everything from the sound to the graphics to the enemy AI is top-notch.
Price: $4.99
Real Racing 2 is the sequel to the best-selling Real Racing. Featuring insanely realistic graphics, tons of real cars, and even damage modelling, Real Racing 2 is the most feature-packed racing sim on the iPhone.
Price: $2.99
Infinity Blade is a slow-motion big boss battling game built by the geniuses at Chair Entertainment.
It's a ton of fun to play, and features a wholly unique battle system that could create a new genre of dueling games.
Apple demoed Infinity Blade 2 with the iPhone 4S. It should be out soon, but play the first game beforehand.
Price: $5.99
