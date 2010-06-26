The First 10 Apps To Download For iPhone 4

If your iPhone 4 doesn’t have all the newest apps, it’s not taking full advantage of all the iPhone 4 offers.
The reason the iPhone 4 is better than the last model is a faster processor, sharper screen, and background/multitasking functions.
Which apps are taking full advantage of these features? Plenty. Which is why we sifted through them, and we’ve come up with the 10 best iPhone 4 apps.
This is the biggest and the baddest of the new iPhone apps/functions. Right in your phone you can edit the 720p, HD video you've shot. It looks like it's a winner from Brian Lam's review. It'll set you back $4.99.
This is the second biggest in the bunch. Pandora is one of the most popular apps on the iPhone, and it basically built Pandora into a viable business. Previously you could only listen to Pandora if you were in the Pandora app. Now you can listen to Pandora no matter what app you're using, as long as it doesn't need volume. Not exactly revolutionary, but welcome, for sure.
Flight Control is the simple, addictive game that forces you to land aeroplanes and helicopters without crashing into each other. You definitely get $1 worth of fun out of the game, which is how much it costs. On iPhone 4 it looks like a sharper screen and it does fast switching fluidly.
Here's an app that takes advantage of the new background/multitasking capabilities, but it might creep people out. Loopt is a mobile social network that encourages users to share their location. With the new iOS you can be tracked by your selected group of friends as you move from place to place. You can also get an update pushed to you if a friend comes within a block of you. That way you can go hang out, or run as fast as possible to get away.
Real Racing made the graphics better to exploit the 'retina display'. It also took advantage of the gyroscope which is new to the iPhone to add a third axis point for tilting and controlling the game. It costs $4.99.
TomTom updated its app to take advantage of the iOS multitasking. It will run in the background spitting out directions. It's relatively expensive at $49.99, but if you need a navigation app, this could be a solution.
Twitter immediately took advantage of the 'retina display' to make a uber-sharp app that looks good, and acts responsively. Tweets send in the background if you send a tweet and then leave the app, too.
Tapulous super popular game has multitasking support so you can tap tap tap to your favourite songs, pause the game to answer an email or blast a tweet, then return to the game. It's free and addictive.
Even though Skype was on stage when Steve Jobs announced iOS4, Truphone is featured in the App Store, and beat Skype to the punch. Truphone is a VoIP application that runs in the background. It gives users free calls to Skype, Truphone, and Google Talk users.
One of the best applications for syncing documents and files from iPhone to iPad to your computer has been updated to take advantage of fast switching and other tricks from iOS 4.
We don't know if Quordy updated itself for iPhone 4, but when we looked at it on our new iPhone 4 it looked awesome. We played a game right next to someone using Quordy on an iPhone 3G. It blew it away. It's a great Boggle-like word game.
