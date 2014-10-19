The Best Deals For Trading In Your Old IPad

Business Insider The iPad Air 2

Apple is releasing two new iPads next week, the iPad Air 2 and the iPad mini 3. The most notable addition is the inclusion of Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor in both tablets.

The updates aren’t earth-shattering, but Apple has added some under-the-hood improvements that supposedly enable its newest full-sized iPad run more smoothly.

If you’re in the market for a new iPad and want to trade in your old one, here’s a look at what some of the most popular trade-in venues and retailers have to offer.

Note: All values are subject to change based on the condition of your iPad. These estimates pertain to tablets that are in good condition (i.e. normal signs of wear-and-tear but no real damage). The price ranges listed below refer to the base model and most expensive model for each iPad.

iPad Air

Wi-Fi only: $US230-$US315; Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US250-$US335

iPad 4

Wi-Fi only: $US160-$US210; Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US165- $US215

iPad 3

Wi-Fi only: $US110-$US130; Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US115-$US135

iPad 2

Wi-Fi only: $US85-$US105; Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US90-$US110

iPad 1

All models: $US35

iPad mini

Wi-Fi only: $US110-$US140; Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US115-$US145

iPad mini with Retina

Wi-Fi only: $US175-$US275; Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US185-$US$US285

Payment Options

Check, Amazon gift card, or PayPal; Mail-in only

Note: There was no difference in Best Buy’s trade-in value between Wi-Fi only and cellular-enabled models.

iPad Air

$US250-$US361

iPad 4

$US182-$US337

iPad 3

$US163-$US185

iPad 2

$US150-$US173

iPad 1

$US62-$US75

iPad mini

$US150-$US210

iPad mini with Retina

$US176-$US276

Payment options and flexibility

Gift card only; In-store or mail-in

iPad Air

Wi-Fi only: $US255.40-$US433.20; Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US345.70-$US465.20

iPad 4

Wi-Fi only: $US227.25-$US318.60; Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US214.25-$US404.40

iPad 3

Wi-Fi only: $US178.65-$US210.90; Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US187.20-$US248.25

iPad 2

Wi-Fi only: $US150-$US189.70; Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US172.45-$US183.65

iPad 1:

Wi-Fi only: $US72.29-$US$US85; Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US85.90-$US93.75

iPad mini:

Wi-Fi only: $US165.30-$US231.15, Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US197.50-$US251.70

iPad mini with Retina

Wi-Fi only: $US158-$US224; Cellular and Wi-Fi: N/A

Payment options and flexibility:

Amazon gift card, mail-in only

Note: There was no difference in Apple’s trade-in value between Wi-Fi only and cellular-enabled models or storage capacity.

iPad Air: $US240

iPad 4: $US175

iPad 3: $US115

iPad 2: $US85

iPad 1: N/A

iPad mini: $US105

iPad mini with Retina: $US175

Payment options and flexibility: Apple Store gift card; In-store or mail-in

Note: Lower number values indicate cash value, while higher number values indicate store credit.

iPad Air

Wi-Fi only:$US254/$US203 (16GB), $US269/$US215 (128GB); Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US259/$US207 ($US16GB),$US274/219 (128GB)

iPad 4

Wi-Fi only: $US184/$US147 (16GB), $US219/$US175 (128 GB); Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US194/$US155 (16GB), $US229/$US183 (128 GB)

iPad 3

Wi-Fi only: $US144/$US115 (16GB), $US154/$US123 (64 GB); Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US149/$US119 (16GB), $US159/$US127 (64GB)

iPad 2

Wi-Fi only: $US104/$US83 (16GB), $US114 /$US91 (64GB); Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US109 /$US87 (16GB), $US119/$US95 (64GB)

iPad mini

Wi-Fi only: $US129/$US103 (16GB), $US144/$US115 (64GB); Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US134/$US107(16GB), $US149/$US119 (64GB)

iPad mini with Retina

Wi-Fi only: $US200/$US159 (16GB),$US214/$US171 (128GB); Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US204/$US163 (16GB), $US219/$US175 (128GB)

Payment options and flexibility

In store only

Conclusion

If you’re looking for the highest value, both Amazon and Best Buy offer the most compelling options compared to Apple, Gazelle, and GameStop. However, you’ll only be able to get store credit in return. Gazelle offers the most flexible payment options, but offers lower trade-in values than Amazon and Best Buy.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.