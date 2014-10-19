The Best Deals For Trading In Your Old IPad

Apple is releasing two new iPads next week, the iPad Air 2 and the iPad mini 3. The most notable addition is the inclusion of Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor in both tablets.
The updates aren’t earth-shattering, but Apple has added some under-the-hood improvements that supposedly enable its newest full-sized iPad run more smoothly.
If you’re in the market for a new iPad and want to trade in your old one, here’s a look at what some of the most popular trade-in venues and retailers have to offer.
Note: All values are subject to change based on the condition of your iPad. These estimates pertain to tablets that are in good condition (i.e. normal signs of wear-and-tear but no real damage). The price ranges listed below refer to the base model and most expensive model for each iPad.
Gazelle
iPad Air
Wi-Fi only: $US230-$US315; Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US250-$US335
iPad 4
Wi-Fi only: $US160-$US210; Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US165- $US215
iPad 3
Wi-Fi only: $US110-$US130; Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US115-$US135
iPad 2
Wi-Fi only: $US85-$US105; Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US90-$US110
iPad 1
All models: $US35
iPad mini
Wi-Fi only: $US110-$US140; Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US115-$US145
iPad mini with Retina
Wi-Fi only: $US175-$US275; Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US185-$US$US285
Payment Options
Check, Amazon gift card, or PayPal; Mail-in only
Best Buy
Note: There was no difference in Best Buy’s trade-in value between Wi-Fi only and cellular-enabled models.
iPad Air
$US250-$US361
iPad 4
$US182-$US337
iPad 3
$US163-$US185
iPad 2
$US150-$US173
iPad 1
$US62-$US75
iPad mini
$US150-$US210
iPad mini with Retina
$US176-$US276
Payment options and flexibility
Gift card only; In-store or mail-in
Amazon
iPad Air
Wi-Fi only: $US255.40-$US433.20; Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US345.70-$US465.20
iPad 4
Wi-Fi only: $US227.25-$US318.60; Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US214.25-$US404.40
iPad 3
Wi-Fi only: $US178.65-$US210.90; Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US187.20-$US248.25
iPad 2
Wi-Fi only: $US150-$US189.70; Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US172.45-$US183.65
iPad 1:
Wi-Fi only: $US72.29-$US$US85; Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US85.90-$US93.75
iPad mini:
Wi-Fi only: $US165.30-$US231.15, Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US197.50-$US251.70
iPad mini with Retina
Wi-Fi only: $US158-$US224; Cellular and Wi-Fi: N/A
Payment options and flexibility:
Amazon gift card, mail-in only
Apple
Note: There was no difference in Apple’s trade-in value between Wi-Fi only and cellular-enabled models or storage capacity.
iPad Air: $US240
iPad 4: $US175
iPad 3: $US115
iPad 2: $US85
iPad 1: N/A
iPad mini: $US105
iPad mini with Retina: $US175
Payment options and flexibility: Apple Store gift card; In-store or mail-in
Game Stop
Note: Lower number values indicate cash value, while higher number values indicate store credit.
iPad Air
Wi-Fi only:$US254/$US203 (16GB), $US269/$US215 (128GB); Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US259/$US207 ($US16GB),$US274/219 (128GB)
iPad 4
Wi-Fi only: $US184/$US147 (16GB), $US219/$US175 (128 GB); Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US194/$US155 (16GB), $US229/$US183 (128 GB)
iPad 3
Wi-Fi only: $US144/$US115 (16GB), $US154/$US123 (64 GB); Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US149/$US119 (16GB), $US159/$US127 (64GB)
iPad 2
Wi-Fi only: $US104/$US83 (16GB), $US114 /$US91 (64GB); Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US109 /$US87 (16GB), $US119/$US95 (64GB)
iPad mini
Wi-Fi only: $US129/$US103 (16GB), $US144/$US115 (64GB); Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US134/$US107(16GB), $US149/$US119 (64GB)
iPad mini with Retina
Wi-Fi only: $US200/$US159 (16GB),$US214/$US171 (128GB); Cellular and Wi-Fi: $US204/$US163 (16GB), $US219/$US175 (128GB)
Payment options and flexibility
In store only
Conclusion
If you’re looking for the highest value, both Amazon and Best Buy offer the most compelling options compared to Apple, Gazelle, and GameStop. However, you’ll only be able to get store credit in return. Gazelle offers the most flexible payment options, but offers lower trade-in values than Amazon and Best Buy.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
