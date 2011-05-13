10 iPad Magazines That Are Killing Print

Photo: Apple App Store
With Apple’s new subscription option for iPad publications, major publishers are finally doubling down on tablet editions.Condé Nast is leading the charge, offering The New Yorker for $59.99 per year on the iPad. (A $10 discount from the print edition.)
And more are coming. All the big publishers are working with Apple to lock down subscription deals. In the meantime, there are still a ton of great magazines on iPad that you can get now by paying per issue.
It’s annoying, but keep in mind that you’ll be able to get a subscription for these iPad magazines soon. Plus print subscribers will likely get access for free.
We took a look at the best iPad magazines available right now. Check them out.
The New Yorker app is simple, and well-designed. Since it's a weekly publication, you won't get too many interactive features or videos, but there are some nice photo galleries that you won't see in the print edition.
Price: $59.99 for a year's subscription or $4.99 per issue. Download it here.
Since WIRED is published by Condé Nast too, you can bet it'll be getting a subscription plan just like the New Yorker very soon. Each issue is packed with video, music, interactive diagrams, and a whole lot more. It adds a lot to the magazine as a whole.
Price: $3.99 per issue. Download it here.
Oprah's magazine has a lot of interactive features, just like WIRED. You can watch video intros from Oprah, and even find links to the products featured in each issue.
Price: $3.99 per issue. Subscriptions start with the July issue. Download it here.
Popular Mechanics for iPad is packed with the same articles you get in the print edition, plus tons of videos, interactive charts, and the option to share stories on Facebook or Twitter.
Price: $3.99 per issue. Subscriptions coming in July. Download it here.
Men's fashion tips, videos of beautiful women...what else do you need?
Price: $4.99. Subscriptions coming in July. Download the latest issue here.
SELF Magazine, another Condé Nast title, is full of interactive exercises, recipes, and health tips in addition to the same articles you get in the print edition.
Price: $3.99 per issue. Download it here.
With TIME for iPad, you'll get the same articles as the print edition, plus tons of multimedia content like videos, photo galleries, and links to more news stories.
Price: $4.99 per issue. Free for print subscribers. Download it here.
Zinio for iPad acts as a digital newsstand for your favourite digital magazines. It allows you to store and view all of them from one handy app.
Price: Free. Download it here.
If you're obsessed with celebrity photos, PEOPLE's iPad app is for you. The app boasts double the photos you get in the print edition, plus celebrity video interviews, and other exclusive content.
Price: $3.99 per issue. Download it here.
Get every issue of SI delivered to your iPad with videos, exclusive interviews, and live sports updates.
Price: $4.99 per issue. Download it here.
