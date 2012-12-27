The Best Cases For Your New iPad

Now that you’ve got a fancy new iPad, it’s time to think about how to keep it protected.

Cases are a smart investment for a device that you’re already invested in—whether you got it as a present or as a gift for yourself.

With that in mind, we gathered up some of our favourites and other high-rated cases.

Switcheasy Canvas for iPad

We had this beloved case on our iPad 2 and loved it. The combination folio-and-stand cover is still perfectly compatible with any third- or fourth-generation iPad and we recommend it without hesitation.

Price: $49.99

Switcheasy Canvas for iPad Mini

Also check out the Switcheasy's little brother for the iPad Mini. Just as functional and protective.

Price: $39.99

Logitech Solar Keyboard Folio

This case includes a solar-powered Bluetooth keyboard. You'll never need a battery again.

Price: $130

Griffin Survivor

If you need an extra-protective case and want to save a little money on the $90 Otterbox case, consider this supertough silicone case by Griffin.

Price: $79.99

Skech Fabric Flipper

It's lightweight, it's functional, and it comes in a variety of colours.

Price: $44.95

Joy Factory SmartSuit iPad Mini case

The Wirecutter, a respected gadget recommendation site, calls this one of the best iPad Mini cases you can buy. It's got a hardshell back and a flexible front to let you sit it up in a variety of positions.

Price: $32.99

Rickshaw iPad Mini Sleeve

It's a sleeve! Slip your iPad Mini in and keep it safe.

Price: $29-$39

Dodocase iPad Mini case

If you're concerned with fashion over function, it's hard to do better than a Dodocase. It fits your iPad inside an elegant book cover to keep it looking good.

Price: $34.95

