The Best Cases For Your New iPad

Now that you’ve got a fancy new iPad, it’s time to think about how to keep it protected.
Cases are a smart investment for a device that you’re already invested in—whether you got it as a present or as a gift for yourself.
With that in mind, we gathered up some of our favourites and other high-rated cases.
We had this beloved case on our iPad 2 and loved it. The combination folio-and-stand cover is still perfectly compatible with any third- or fourth-generation iPad and we recommend it without hesitation.
Price: $49.99
Also check out the Switcheasy's little brother for the iPad Mini. Just as functional and protective.
Price: $39.99
This case includes a solar-powered Bluetooth keyboard. You'll never need a battery again.
Price: $130
If you need an extra-protective case and want to save a little money on the $90 Otterbox case, consider this supertough silicone case by Griffin.
Price: $79.99
The Wirecutter, a respected gadget recommendation site, calls this one of the best iPad Mini cases you can buy. It's got a hardshell back and a flexible front to let you sit it up in a variety of positions.
Price: $32.99
If you're concerned with fashion over function, it's hard to do better than a Dodocase. It fits your iPad inside an elegant book cover to keep it looking good.
Price: $34.95
