20 IPad Apps That Will Make Your Android Friends Jealous

Apple’s iPad is arguably the best tablet out right now, and a large part of that is thanks to its exclusive apps.

We’ve collected the best iPad-only apps that aren’t available on Android tablets, and there’s a little bit of everything.

From apps like “Workflow that increase your productivity to some exciting games with cutting-edge graphics, you’re bound to find something you’ll like.

Workflow saves you time by automating tedious tasks. Workflow lets you customise your own shortcuts, which are stored as individual apps on your homescreen. You can create a shortcut to upload the last photo you took to Twitter or Facebook, request an Uber for your next Calendar appointment, share the song you're listening to, or whatever else you dream up. Price: $US2.99 Day One is a classy app for keeping a journal. Day One brings the daily journal into the modern age, and it's great for micro-journaling or whatever you want your daily writing to look like. The app can record the weather conditions and location of your entry, and if you're particularly proud of a day's journal, you can upload it easily to Facebook in a gorgeous webpage format. Price: $US4.99 (iPad, iPhone, Mac) If you're a fan of Threes and 2048, you'll love Bicolor. Bicolor is a minimalist puzzle game with 240 levels and a beautiful soundtrack. It's easy to learn the basics but it's tough to master, and each level only features two colours for a unique look. Price: $US0.99 Litely is great for adding subtle filters. Litely is a powerful photo app for adding subtle filters to your photos, giving them a film-like tone. You can tap the screen with two fingers to see what your photo looked like before adding any presets, and the app's non-destructive editing features means you never have to worry about losing your original. Price: Free Hanx Writer is a text editor created by Tom Hanks. Tom Hanks loves typewriters so much he made an app that lets you type on a virtual one. Hanx Writer has a polished design, satisfying clicks and clacks from the keyboard, and multiple typewriters to choose from. Price: Free Paper by Fifty Three wants to become your virtual sketchbook. Paper is just as useful as it is beautiful. The app lets you draw out ideas and sketches on your iPad, and you can store them away in various virtual notebooks. It comes packed with a variety of brushes and pens for your ideas, and there's even an official Pencil stylus that responds to the pressure of your input. Price: Free (additional brushes and tools are extra, however) Vango is a great place to discover and buy original art. Vango is an online marketplace for independant artists. You can browse and buy artwork from artists in your city or abroad, and if you take a picture of where your next purchase will hang, Vango's nifty virtual scaling feature will show you how it will look in your room. Price: Free Pixelmator is a powerful image editor that won Apple's 'Best iPad App of the Year' award. Whether you're looking to touch up a photo, design a poster, or paint something from scratch, Pixelmator is more than capable. It even plays nicely with Adobe Photoshop too. Price: $US9.99 Clear is a simple, well-designed to-do list to help you stay on track. Clear is one of the simplest ways to keep track of what you need to do. You can easily drag and re-order your to-dos, and adding a new item is as easy as pulling down your list and typing it in. When you're done with a task, just swipe right. Clear makes it easy to jot down a thing you need to do and pull it up on either your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, and it all syncs over iCloud. Price: $US2.99 Bioshock is a masterful first-person shooter that's both eerie and unforgettable. Bioshock makes the move to mobile with this full port of the classic PC shooter. You'll be able to explore the underwater dystopia of Rapture, battle the silent Big Daddies, and choose your own story path as you solve the mystery of the eerie city. It even works with Bluetooth controllers, so you don't have to use the wonky touch controls. Price: $US10.99 Sky Guide is a beautiful astronomy app that works like magic. You don't have to know anything about astronomy to use Sky Guide. You just aim your phone or tablet at the sky and Sky Guide will highlight the constellations, stars, and planets high above you, displaying details about each. If you want to try locating things on your own, you can use the app's built-in compass to guide you. Price: $US1.99 Travel around the world in choose-your-own-adventure game 80 Days. 80 Days is an adventure game based on Jules Verne's timeless book 'Around the World in Eighty Days.' Every choice counts, and a well-written storyline will keep you interested as you choose how to travel the globe. Price: $US4.99 Replay Video Editor is a speedy way to edit your videos. Replay Video Editor is great for when you just want to quickly throw together a video and set it to music. There's 21 video styles to choose from, slo-mo, music syncing, and no delay so you can watch what you create instantly. Price: Free Joy of Cooking brings the popular cookbook to the iPad. Joy of Cooking has been around as a best-selling cookbook since 1936. The iPad app has everything from the latest physical book, and you don't need to be online to access its recipes, reference materials, and holiday guides. Price: $US6.99 Vainglory is like 'League of Legends' for your iPhone. Vainglory is a real-time MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game that lets you team up online for three-versus-three battles. While other MOBA-style games feature a steep learning curve, Vainglory is easy to get the hang of but has plenty of depth for seasoned veterans of the genre. Price: Free Loopy HD is an easy way to create music on your own by layering looped recordings. You might remember Loopy HD from 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon,' where Fallon teamed up with Billy Joel to sing 'The Lions Sleeps Tonight' with the help of the app. With an easy-to-use interface, Loopy HD lets you layer beat boxing, instruments, and singing to create vibrant songs all by yourself. Price: $US3.99 Learn what you need to know for your next project with Snapguide. Snapguide is a brilliant how-to app with plenty of DIY guides. There's everything from recipes and life hacks to make-up and fashion tips. If you're particularly handy yourself, you can create and upload your own guide too. Price: Free Molecules by Theodore Grey is an interactive book that brings molecules to life. This sequel to 'The Elements' features incredible interactive images of molecules that you can touch and manipulate in a real-time simulation. It's a great way for the curious to learn more about the science behind molecules. Price: $US13.99 Micromon lets you scratch that Pokemon itch. Micromon might be heavily influenced by Pokemon, but that doesn't mean this monster-catching RPG isn't fun. With more than 130 monsters to capture, train, and evolve, Pokemon fans will find themselves right at home in the fantastical world of Pixekai. Price: $US0.99 Auxy is a minimalistic music app for creating your own beats. Auxy lets you craft your own electronic and hip hop beats using a loop-based sequencer. The best part is the app automatically keeps your music in sync, which is great for beginners. Price: Free

