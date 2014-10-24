15 Must-Have Apps For Your New IPad

When Apple unveiled its new iPads earlier this month, the company boasted that there are now 675,000 apps optimised for the iPad in Apple’s App Store.
That’s a lot to choose from. And, of course, some apps are better and more useful than others.
Whether you’re planning on buying a new iPad soon or are just looking for something different for your current iPad, this list will help you sort through the hundreds of thousands of apps Apple has to offer.
Monument Valley is an incredibly relaxing puzzle game with captivating imagery. In fact, it won a design award from Apple earlier this year. The gameplay is extremely simple: Rotate each map to guide Princess Ida through mazes and optical illusions. It's a brief game, so you won't find yourself accidentally spending hours exploring Monument Valley's puzzles.
Paper is a must-have app for artists. The sketching app comes with a variety of brushes and pencils to choose from, although you'll need to buy others within the app if you get tired of the current tool set. You can also store tons of pictures and sketches in different virtual notebooks within the app.
Evernote is certainly among the best apps out there for taking notes. If you use your iPad in class or for work, Evernote will neatly organise and index all of your content. In fact, Business Insider's Nicholas Carlson wrote an entire 93,000-word book using Evernote. In addition to taking notes, you can also store photos, Web pages, PDF files, and more.
If you already have an Office 365 subscription, Office for iPad is a no-brainer. To be clear, this isn't just an iPad-compatible version of Microsoft's Office apps. The company has totally revamped the controls and interface in Word, Excel, OneDrive, and PowerPoint to work seamlessly with the iPad. It's important to remember that you do need an Office 365 subscription, though, which starts at $US99 per year.
If you still want to be productive without buying Office, Google Drive is a great alternative. It's not as advanced as Office 365, but you'll be able to create and edit basic text documents, spreadsheets, and store photos. Everything you create will be stored in Google Drive, which means you can access it anywhere just by logging into your Google account.
Yahoo's News Digest app is among the best-looking news apps out there. The design puts images and colours at the forefront, and makes it easy to stay up-to-date on the latest news. Yahoo News Digest sends you two curated digests each day that are composed of articles from various news sources. You'll get one digest in the morning and another in the evening.
Netflix is one of the most widely used entertainment apps out there, and for good reason. It has one of the biggest content catalogues out there, and offers more selection than its Amazon Prime and Hulu competitors. If you already have a subscription (starts at $US8.99 per month), you can stream movies and TV shows right on your iPad if you're not near a TV.
Again, if you've got an HBO subscription ($US15), you can stream movies and TV shows directly on your iPad. So, if you're roommate is hogging the TV and you need to catch up on 'Game of Thrones,' you'll have nothing to worry about.
If you're a TV junkie and need catalogue that's more recent than what Netflix has to offer, consider Hulu Plus. If you have a subscription, you can watch the most recent episodes of most popular network and cable TV shows right on your iPad.
Skype is one of the best ways to keep in touch, and it's completely free if you're calling another Skype user. The video messaging app also offers long-distance options that you need to pay for if you ever wanna chat with someone overseas.
'The Room Two' is a beautifully designed mystery puzzle game. It's the sequel to 'The Room,' which was voted as Apple's Game of the Year in 2012. Based on reviews, it seems like the second version is every bit as good as the first. As the player, you're tasked with following a trail of cryptic messages to figure out what a mysterious scientist only referred to as 'AS' is trying to tell you.
If you're looking for an addictive tower defence game, try 'Kingdom Rush HD.' Complete with quests and tons of opportunities to upgrade items, it's more than enough to keep you entertained for quite some time.
The Infinity Blade series has been around since the iPad debuted in 2010, and it's still one of the most immersive games you can play on a mobile device. If you liked the previous two games, there's a strong chance you'll love the third iteration. Gaming critics have said it's very similar to its predecessors, but IGN called it 'bigger and better than ever.' Not to mention, the visuals are gorgeous.
If you're an avid Twitter user, chances are you're used to using third-party services to organise your Twitter feed. Both Tweetbot and Twitterific allow for more customisation than the standard Twitter app, and come with extra features such as the ability to manage multiple Twitter accounts.
Replay Video Editor is a simple, easy-to-use app that lets you add text, music, and different styles to videos and photos from your Camera Roll. You can also upload your edited video to Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, or Instagram directly from the app. Replay can intelligently adjust accents to fit your photo or video, too, and Apple claims that you'll be able to edit even faster on the new iPad Air thanks to the company's new Metal framework for apps. This essentially allows an app to access the iPad's graphics processor more easily, which would supposedly boost performance.
