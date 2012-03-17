The First 15 iPad Apps You Must Download

Photo: AP
The App Store can be overwhelming.To make life easier, we’ve put together this starter list. These are the first 15 apps you should download on a new iPad. They’ve give you a sense of everything you can do with your new computer/toy.
Enjoy it!
Apple will shove iBooks down your throat, but skip it. If you're going to download an app for reading books, get the Kindle app. Amazon is more dedicated to the Kindle ecosystem than Apple is to iBooks. And if you ever stray from iOS for Android, you'll still be able to access your books.
Using the iPad as a cookbook is awesome. It's one of the best uses of the device out there. We've used Epicurious to find recipes based on whatever we had in our refrigerator.
Netflix updated its app to support Apple's high definition retina display. It's a great app for Netflix subscribers. Otherwise, it's useless.
Netflix: iTunes link
Infinity Blade is a role playing game where you battle monsters. For some of you, that sounds awesome. For some of you that sounds unbelievably dorky. Either way, the graphics in this game are worth the $7 price of admission. They look great.
The editor of our gadget section loves this app. Here's his rave review: 'Scribblenauts may look like a children's game, but it's actually one of the most ingenious and brilliant games ever made.
In Scribblenauts, you're presented with various challenges. For each challenge, you must type in one or more words. The game brings those words to life (somehow), and helps you complete the challenge.'
It costs $2.99.
The Bloomberg for iPad app is a good, free news app. Plus you can keep on top of your stocks, if you really want.
Apple just released iPhoto for the iPad. It's $5, but it gives you an awesome way to edit photos. It's best for people that have iPhones. With iCloud your photos will show up in the photostream on your iPad. From there you can touch them up. For a thorough review check here >
Some people in our family call the iPad the 'Scrabble Pad,' because we play so much Scrabble with the iPad. It's $10 right now, which is a little steep. EA usually has discounts, so you might want to wait.
One of the coolest uses of the iPad is aiming it at the stars and figuring out what you're seeing. Star Walker is $4.99.
The piano app is another one of those 'it' apps. Even if you don't play piano, there's something to hammering on the iPad and hearing a piano. It's just a neat experience, and another good one to show people when they want to play with your iPad.
If you like Yelp, then you definitely want to get the Yelp iPad app. It's decent implementation of Yelp and it's easier to use the app than the website on your iPad.
Urbanspoon is another option if Yelp isn't your thing.
If you're on Twitter, the official Twitter app is the best app in the store. It doesn't cost a thing and its filled with neat little touches.
