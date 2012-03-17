The First 15 iPad Apps You Must Download

The editor of our gadget section loves this app. Here's his rave review: 'Scribblenauts may look like a children's game, but it's actually one of the most ingenious and brilliant games ever made.

In Scribblenauts, you're presented with various challenges. For each challenge, you must type in one or more words. The game brings those words to life (somehow), and helps you complete the challenge.'

It costs $2.99.

