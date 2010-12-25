The First 15 iPad Apps You Must Download

If you're looking for a newspaper on the iPad, we recommend the New York Times, because its free for now. The Times plans on charging next year. In our experience, it's pretty good, but it did crash a lot. It just got an update, so hopefully that problem is fixed.

But, maybe you hate the NYT? Whatever your preferred news source, there's likely an app for it.

Alternate newspaper apps: The Wall Street Journal and The Financial Times are both really well done. But in both cases you'll be limited by a paywall of sorts. So, you'll have to pay a little. People like the New York Post app as well, but you have to pay for it...and it's the New York Post, which we like, but we realise isn't for everyone.

