10 Awesome Cases For Your New iPad Air 2

Apple may make one of the best tablets in the world, but that doesn’t mean it’s the most durable.
If you plan on tossing your new iPad in your bag for your commute, you’ll probably want to get a case that’s both durable and thin.
Many accessory makers are still working on new cases and sleeves for the iPad Air 2, but there are already plenty to choose from.
Here’s a look at some of the best iPad Air 2 cases so far.
Some of them are already available, while others will be up for sale in the coming weeks.
Apple's sleek leather case comes in five different colours and also doubles as a kickstand. The company also says the cover's interior is lined with microfiber to help keep your iPad's display clean.
Speck's new folio style case for the iPad Air 2 is both durable and slim. Not only does it come in a wide variety of colours, but you can also customise it with specific patterns. The kickstand is also adjustable, so you can prop up your iPad at various viewing angles.
If you're looking for something other than leather or silicon for your new iPad, try Belkin's Chambray cover. The material is designed to feel similar to a T-Shirt, and gives your iPad a notebook-style look. Belkin also says the adjustable viewing angles make it easier to type on the iPad's touchscreen. It comes in purple or grey.
X-Doria's new SmartStyle case for the iPad Air 2 is another great option for those looking for a folio case. It comes with a durable waxed canvas front cover meant to protect the screen.
If you use your iPad as your main portable computer, you may be in the market for a keyboard case. Belkin's Slim Style Keyboard Case offers the same number of keys as a traditional laptop. It's the company's thinnest and least expensive keyboard case, but if you need more advanced features such as backlit lighting and longer battery life, check out Belkin's other models.
Griffin's Smart Folio case is designed to resemble the feel of a notebook. The stitched cover and microsuede inner lining seem more than capable of protecting your iPad. It comes in black, blue, and red.
The Kayscase Smart Cover is one of the slimmest and cheapest iPad cases out there. It's not a folio case so there's no protection for the screen, but it's enough to prevent the iPad Air's aluminium casing from getting scratched.
If you really plan on using your iPad Air as a laptop replacement, the ClamCase Pro seems like the keyboard case to get. The keyboard deck itself seems more durable than most since it's made of aluminium just like a MacBook Pro. And, it comes with a 360-degree hinge that allows you to turn and twist the iPad at any angle while its attached to the case. The Clamcase Pro isn't available just yet for the iPad Air 2, but preorders should be rolling out soon.
Nodus' Access Case is a high-end leather cover for the iPad Air 2. There are no brackets or housings on the inside, as Nodus said it uses 'micro-suction' technology to keep the tablet attached to the inside of the case. There's also a slot for carrying your credit cards and other personal belongings. It's not out yet, but should be available soon.
Incipio's new folio case features a polycarbonate shell to protect your iPad from drops and scratches. Again, like most cases with built-in kickstands, you can adjust the viewing angles too.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.