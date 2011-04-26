10 iPad 2 Apps That Will Make Your Digital Camera Obsolete

Photo: Apple

When the iPad 2 launched, it would’ve been an overstatement to say that there were a few good apps to take advantage of its cameras.Now, just over a month later, developers have picked up the pace and launched dozens of apps that do a whole lot more than take pictures.



We’ll show you the best apps to take pictures using real-time effects, apply filters, and even an app to help re-paint the walls of your living room.

There’s also a creepy app that turns your face into a living 3D object you can manipulate (pictured).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.