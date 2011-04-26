10 iPad 2 Apps That Will Make Your Digital Camera Obsolete

Photo: Apple
When the iPad 2 launched, it would’ve been an overstatement to say that there were a few good apps to take advantage of its cameras.Now, just over a month later, developers have picked up the pace and launched dozens of apps that do a whole lot more than take pictures.
We’ll show you the best apps to take pictures using real-time effects, apply filters, and even an app to help re-paint the walls of your living room.
There’s also a creepy app that turns your face into a living 3D object you can manipulate (pictured).
iSwap Faces is a hilarious app that mixes and matches faces on demand from pictures you've taken on your iPad 2.
Drag the grid guides over each subject's face, then tap a button to swap them. When you're finished with a picture, upload it to Facbeook, Twitter, and more.
Price: $1.99 from the App Store
When you boot up QuickShot, any picture you take will conveniently be uploaded to your Dropbox account so you can share it or access it from your computer.
QuickShot doesn't bother with filters or effects. It's meant to be an easy-to-use replacement for Camera.app that uploads to Dropbox in the background. The app maintains a picture's metadata (like geo-tag information) when you upload it.
Price: $0.99 from the App Store
Camera Boost is making headlines this week as one of the first and coolest 'live' image enhancement apps for iPad 2.
Many image editors have filters you can apply after you take a picture, but this app shows you how the filter looks before you even snap the picture.
Full quality live previews are this app's claim to fame.
Price: $2.99 from the App Store
Morfo is an app that you have to see to believe.
While it doesn't work perfectly, it's one of the coolest ways we've seen to show off your iPad 2 to friends and family.
Take a picture of your face using the front camera of your iPad, then import it into the app and designate where your eyes, nose, and lips are. The app then works its magic and turns your face into a 3D image which you can add wigs and makeup to. You can make your 3D face head bang to rock music.
The spookiest part is that the face blinks, smiles, and looks three dimensional while you are manipulating it.
Click here for a video-demo of the app in action.
Price: free from the App Store
This app is one of the easiest ways to make your photos look fresh and completely different.
Use the 100 effects and filters included in the app, then further refine your pictures using adjustment sliders and tools.
Price: $2.99 from the App Store
Incredibooth was one of the first great apps to take advantage of the iPad 2's cameras, and it's still one of the best.
Take photos with four different retro effects, then share your photo strips with friends. If you'd like, you can pluck one photo out of a photo strip to share.
Price: $0.99 from the App Store
Home Decorator is another 'live' photography app that can make redecorating or re-painting a room much easier.
Hold up your iPad in front of you, tap a wall you're thinking about painting, then choose a new colour. Home Decorator magically changes the colour of the wall, right in front of your eyes, using augmented reality on your iPad screen.
One caveat is that if objects near a wall are the same colour as the wall, the app will change its colour as well.
The app comes with a handy built-in level to help with your redecorating.
Price: free from the App Store
PhotoShake claims to create 'photo collages,' but we'd rather think of it as Comic Life for iPad.
Use built-in themes to create 6-photo collages with customisable panes and text, then share your final result using 16 built-in social networks and blogging platforms.
Price: $1.99 from the App Store
