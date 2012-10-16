9 Apple Mobile Features That Will Make You Want To Quit Android Forever

Photo: Flickr

Android is better! iPhone is better! The Google vs. Apple argument goes back and forth without really getting anywhere.With that in mind, here are some of the best features from iOS 6, the latest operating system for iPhones and iPads.



Lest you think we’re taking sides, tomorrow we’ll run a similar list of features that will make you want to quit your iPhone and go to Android.

Facebook integration Post photos directly from your Photo Roll to your Facebook account and sync contacts with people's contact data on Facebook. Great integrated sharing Facebook isn't the only way to share. iOS 6 introduces a redesigned sharing screen and the ability to instantly blast something interesting to your Twitter or Facebook account. Passbook Apple skipped NFC, a short-range wireless technology used in mobile payments, on the iPhone 5. In its place, it offered the Passbook app. It's a way to digitally keep your gift cards and event tickets stored on your phone--no special hardware needed. The improved Siri Apple's voice-recognition system has only gotten better since it was introduced. Siri gets you the weather, reports sports scores, sets reminders, and even makes restaurant reservations. Impossibly easy Panorama mode The default camera app now includes a foolproof panoramic mode that makes it a snap to shoot huge landscapes without having to stitch photos together. FaceTime over 3G A feature that previously required you to hack your phone, FaceTime over 3G wireless networks has finally gone legit. Forgo your Wi-Fi connection and enjoy some face-to-face conversation via your phone while you're on the go. Do Not Disturb mode If you're hassled by phone calls in the middle of the night, your phone is now smart enough to ignore them if you turn on the Do Not Disturb feature. Set up a list of allowed callers to get through to you in case of emergency and sleep soundly. Shared Photo Streams Apple's Instagram killer? You can opt in to a unique feature that lets you share your photo stream with a group of friends. Every picture that you take shows up on their device and vice versa. VIP Inbox Your email app now has a feature that lets you immediately see messages from the people who matter to you most. Set them up with 'VIP' status and their emails to you will automatically drop into the designated VIP inbox. Now that you have a new iPhone, how are you keeping it safe? Here's how to put your iPhone on privacy lockdown >

