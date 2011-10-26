14 Ingenious iOS 5 Tweaks That Will Make You Want To Jailbreak Your iPhone

Photo: via zdnet
Apple’s iOS 5 has only been out in the wild for two weeks, but clever hackers have already come up with some pretty amazing tweaks for it.You’ll need to jailbreak your iPhone in order to access these tweaks, but unfortunately, there’s no jailbreak available yet for the iPad 2 and iPhone 4S.
If you have an older iPhone, use these instructions to jailbreak it, a non-destructive process that can be undone at any point.
We love iOS 5's 'swipe to unlock' feature for specific apps like Messages, but a jailbreak feature we miss is Quick Reply.
The new version of BiteSMS includes some great QuickReply features that pop up a SMS response screen so you can reply to texts without interrupting what you're doing.
Availability: still in beta, but you can try it out
Wish you could have easy access to five apps in your Notification centre?
AppCenter is here for you. It's not out quite yet, but it will let users have a second 'dock' where commonly used apps can hang out.
Availability: in beta, but coming to Cydia soon.
This free download lets your Music app pop up a 'Now Playing' banner whenever a new songs comes on.
We love music widgets on our Mac, so this one's nice to have on our iPhone too.
Availability: free from the BigBoss default repository in Cydia
WeeFlashlight is a Notification centre widget that's simply a button turn on and off your iPhone's LED flash.
Availability: free from the default BigBoss repository in Cydia
FavoriteContacts makes it easy to pop your most frequent contacts into your Notification centre drop down menu.
Availability: $1.00 via the BigBoss default repository in Cydia.
Here's a widget we could really see ourselves using.
It's called Status Google, and it puts easy access to Google Search inside you Notification centre.
Availability: in beta, but free from the BigBoss default repository in Cydia
Intelliscreen is like all the previous widgets combined, and then stuck on your lock screen.
Intelliscreen may make your lock screen look busy, but if 'quick glance' tweets, RSS updates, and weather is what you're after, here's the solution.
Availability: available next week in Cydia
If you consider yourself a tech 'power user,' you'll probably want PowerCenter Pro.
It's a great way to keep track of unused RAM, HD capacity, your IP address, and much more via swipe-able pages.
Availability: $2.49 in Cydia
NotificationCenter Enhancer lets your messages be as long as they want to be, and also lets you clear them out with just one tap (instead of two).
Availability: $0.99 in Cydia
QuickMemo might be the fastest way to jot down a quick note.
Drag down your Notification centre, tap inside the text box, and start typing.
Availability: free from the BigBoss default repository in Cydia
Have a favourite website you check constantly?
Add its RSS feed to your Notification centre using RSSWidget, then swipe through recent headlines. Click on one to launch Safari.
Availability: free from the default BigBoss repository on Cydia
One of the most popular jailbreak tweaks ever, SBSettings, is back in beta for iOS 5.
SBSettings give you access to all your most important on/off toggles like Wi-Fi, aeroplane Mode, Bluetooth, and more, and pops right into your Notification centre.
This SBSettings theme looks pretty ugly, but there are very sleek themes you can download to make it look really natural.
Availability: in beta, free in Cydia
Newsstand is one of the most annoying parts of iOS 5.
Why?
Because unless you buy magazines and newspapers, the app looks depressingly empty and can't be hidden.
NoNewsIsGoodNews is a simple tweak that gets rid of Newsstand's icon from your iPhone.
Availability: free from the BigBoss default repository in Cydia
AnyLockApp lets you replace iOS 5's new camera button with any app of your choice.
If you didn't already realise you had this feature, double tap the home button from your lock screen to check it out.
Availability: free from the BigBoss default repository in Cydia
