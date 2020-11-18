Vaccine market madness — 4 investing pillars from the world's top stock-picker — Don't fret the value rotation

Dear Readers,

Did you enjoy Moderna Monday, which saw the Dow surge to all-time highs on positive vaccine news? Or perhaps you were more of a fan of the prior week’s manic Monday, when Pfizer’s trial efficacy sent the index soaring as much as 1,610 points.

Regardless of your preference, the market is clearly loving any sort of positive vaccine data. After months of yearning for signs of an accelerated economic recovery and overall return to normalcy, investors are finally getting something to cheer about â€” and they have reacted by smashing the buy button.

These dynamics have shifted the market landscape and created new opportunities for bold investors. Right off the bat, Jefferies published a list of 21 vaccine-adjacent stocks they say are still underappreciated and poised for huge gains. Then Evercore came out with its own compilation of 16 stocks they see as post-virus bounceback candidates.



On a more zoomed-out macro basis, Goldman Sachs quickly weighed in with a call for a vaccine-driven 20% stock rally, and three trades to make now in anticipation. Not to be outdone, Morgan Stanley’s top cross-asset strategist pinpointed three areas of the market set to directly benefit from a successful vaccine.

And you won’t want to miss Business Insider’s vaccine-investing greatest hits compilation, featuring portfolio-positioning advice from eight world-class fund managers. They have been making these bets all year, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to join them.

For more, see below Business Insider’s best Investing stories of the week, which include a wide array of additional recommendations, strategies, and tips for navigating uncertainty.

Thanks for reading!

— Joe

Alex Umansky’s Baron Global Advantage Fund has been at the top of its class for years and brought more than 60% to investors in 2020. Kiplinger rates his fund as the best global stock fund of the last year, the last three years, and the last five years for periods ending September 30.

Umansky told Business Insider about the core of his approach and how investors can keep themselves from being led off course.

Cathie Wood, CEO and CIO of Ark Invest, said on a recent market update call that the recent rotation into value from growth is a sign of the bull market broadening out. Wood and her team also laid out the investment cases for two ‘winner-take-most’ stocks in their portfolios.

William Danoff, the portfolio manager of Fidelity’s Contrafund (FCNTX), was initially rejected by Fidelity before coming aboard as an analyst in 1986. At the helm of Fidelity’s Contrafund, Danoff has handily beaten the S&P 500 by over 300 basis points on average over a 30-year stretch, according to Barron’s.

Danoff is a growth investor through and through, and that’s coerced his portfolio’s tilt into technology names. he shares 10 rules for investing that have ensured his success along the way.

Stock pick central



Seeking experts who are willing to name names? Look no further:

Goldman Sachs

This chart above shows that value stocks have outperformed when vaccine expectations have improved. Goldman Sachs recommends buying so-called deep value stocks ahead of any subsequent positive developments.

Quote of the week

“Many of the stocks trading with the lowest valuations today are those with business models most directly harmed by the pandemic and its impact on economic activity. The vaccine announcement by [Pfizer] provided evidence that a path to normalization exists, which should serve as a catalyst for Value stock outperformance.”

— David Kostin, chief US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs

