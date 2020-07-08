The best investing stories of June: Interviews with accurate analysts — real estate wizardry — world class stock-pickers

Hello everyone!

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Dear Readers,

When June drew to a close, the confetti flew on the stock market’s best quarter in decades. The Dow’s 18% surge was its biggest since 1987, while the S&P 500’s 20% return was the best since 1998.

But to many market observers, it didn’t feel like there was a whole lot to celebrate. Looking just at the month of June, both indexes had ticked less than 2% higher – a far cry from the torrid rally traders enjoyed in April and into May.

It was a situation where the modest gains masked the conflicting crosscurrents lurking under the market’s placid surface. Investors found themselves simultaneously grappling with negative reports of spiking coronavirus cases and overwhelmingly positiveeconomic data, which has started to reflect reopening efforts.

It’s created quite the catch-22 for investors: Should they react favourably to the economic rebound? Or should they brace for a possible second wave of business lockdowns, brought about by the very reopening plans that have revitalized the economy?



Add simmering trade tensions with China and mounting uncertainty around the 2020 presidential election, and you have quite the confusing situation for investors to digest. That’s where the Investing team at Business Insider comes in. We’re here to unpack the ever-changing market landscape, and let you know how to tackle it.

See below for our best stories of June, including a wide array of recommendations, strategies, and tips for navigating uncertainty. Thanks for reading!

— Joe

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Business Insider spent weeks talking to stock analysts across Wall Street – and not just in popular sectors like tech and retail. The team canvassed all 11 main S&P 500 industries and ultimately secured recommendations and forward outlooks from the highest-ranked analysts in each.

Read the full stories here:



Stock analysts are having a moment in the sun as the market gets flipped upside down. We spoke to 11 of the top-ranked on Wall Street to get their forecasts and single-stock picks.





The most accurate tech analyst on Wall Street says these 6 stocks have potential for huge gains as they transform the sector





The most accurate analyst covering companies like Amazon says these 7 stocks are great bets for the future of e-commerce – even as the coronavirus bump fades



AP Photo/Matt York

The four successful real-estate investors Business Insider profiled in June have one main attribute in common: a distaste for the common 9-to-5 job. But their origin stories differ.

One of them jumped right in, while two other entrants started small, with just a handful of properties. The fourth individual made a costly mistake on his first deal that could’ve derailed his entire career. Instead, he learned from it and fine-tuned a winning approach.

Their respective strategies are outlined in the stories below.

Read the full stories here:



‘I’m buying the property with 100% of other people’s money’: Here’s the creative real-estate investing strategy Josiah Smelser used to complete almost $US4 million in deals over the past 12 months





From a late-night infomercial to a 1,040-unit empire worth $US188 million, how Jacob Blackett perfected his real-estate-investing strategy after losing $US70,000 on his first deals





College dropout Kyle Marcotte became financially free at 21 years old after making just 2 real-estate investments. Here’s the strategy he used to accumulate 119 units.





Real-estate investor Joe Fairless breaks down how he went from 4 single-family rentals to overseeing 7,000 units worth $US900 million – and outlines the epiphany that turbocharged his career



If you’ve followed the best stock-pickers on Wall Street for any length of time, chances are you’ve heard of Dennis Lynch. The Morgan Stanley Investment Management superstar has absolutely demolished his peers for years, overseeing portfolios of growth stocks that are constantly changing but always dominating.

And then there’s Kristian Heugh, who runs an international fund at MSIM, and is the No. 1-ranked fund manager on a global basis. In a set of exclusive interviews, they shared their tricks of the trade, as well as some investments you can make right now.

Read the full stories here:



Wall Street’s best US and international stock pickers have tripled their clients’ money since 2010. The duo break down 5 future-proof companies that could keep investors ahead of the pack through 2030.





Dennis Lynch and Kristian Heugh run the best large-company stock funds of the last 10 years. The legendary investors break down the 5 principles that guide their quest for long-term growth.



Stock pick central



Seeking experts who are willing to name names? Look no further:

