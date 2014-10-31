The 50 Best Internships For 2015

Glassdoor Bain ranked No. 4.

Internship season just ended — but savvy students are already thinking about their plans for next summer.

That’s why career website Vault has already released its ranking of the top internships for 2015.

To compile the list, Vault gathered data from more than 500 organisations that sponsor internships, as well as their interns.

The companies were asked to provide descriptions of their programs and details on the number of interns hired, duration of the program, locations and departments in which interns are placed, and application requirements.

Vault also asked current and former interns to comment on and rate their experiences on a variety of factors, including the application process, compensation and perks, quality of life, meaningfulness of assignments and training, and full-time employment prospects, on a scale of 1 to 10. These ratings were averaged to determine an overall score for each program.

Vault ranks the top 50, but because there were two ties this year, a total of 52 programs were included in the final list.

