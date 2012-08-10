And The Most Amazing Internet Stock In The Past Year Is...

Quick: What’s the best Internet stock this year?



Certainly not Facebook, Zynga, Groupon, Pandora, Demand Media and the rest of those once-red-hot IPOs. They’ve all been busts.

So has Yahoo.

So has Priceline, which has finally taken a breather from its decade-long sprint upwards.

LinkedIn has had a pretty good run, but it still hasn’t doubled.

eBay has made a great recovery, but it hasn’t doubled.

Even everyone’s favourite stock, Apple, hasn’t doubled.

But one Internet stock has.

In fact, one Internet stock hasn’t just doubled in the past year. It has tripled.

What stock is that?

If we’d picked it as a triple a year ago, you would have called us insane.

But it just goes to show you…

The stock market never fails to surprise.

Yes, that stock is…

AOL.

We’re big, big fans of comebacks around here. And we also happen to be legacy AOL shareholders. So, well done, AOL!

