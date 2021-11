I tried 6 kinds of store-bought mashed potatoes and Idahoan’s practically tasted homemade

Despite usually swearing by homemade mashed potatoes, I decided to try out a variety of instant mashed-potato brands and flavors to determine the best option at the grocery store.

The brands included Big Y, Bell’s, and Idahoan with flavors ranging from classic butter to sour cream and chive.

Almost every kind of instant mashed potatoes I tried required only a microwave and water, and I was surprised to find that instant mashed potatoes were a pretty good alternative to the homemade kind.