I tried 6 kinds of store-bought mashed potatoes and Idahoan’s practically tasted homemade

Almost every kind of instant mashed potatoes I tried required only a microwave and water, and I was surprised to find that instant mashed potatoes were a pretty good alternative to the homemade kind.

Despite usually swearing by homemade mashed potatoes, I decided to try out a variety of instant mashed-potato brands and flavors to determine the best option at the grocery store.

Bell’s sour cream-and-chive mashed potatoes were the same price as the classic, which I also tried.

My first impression of these potatoes was that they were a little thick.

Bell’s sour cream-and-chive mashed potatoes. Erin McDowell/Insider

My arm got a little bit of a workout stirring the mix with the boiling water.