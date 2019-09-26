The 25 best getaways in the US for millennials, where airfare is cheap and the cities are Instagrammable

Hillary Hoffower, Taylor Borden
George Rose / Contributor / Getty ImagesVacation spots for millennials are all about the ‘gram.

Planning a getaway can be hard for millennials on a budget – especially when they’re looking for a good experience to flaunt on their Instagram.

That’s why HomeToGo took a look at the hottest destinations in America for millennials to visit. It surveyed 1,000 HomeToGo users born between 1981 and 1996 to find out their top priorities when planning a vacation. Turns out, millennials are looking for affordable flights, unforgettable experiences, Instagrammability, affordable food and drink, vibrant nightlife, and affordable accommodation.


HomeToGo then examined how strongly these factors played into the 500 most-searched US locations on its website. Using data from the US Department of Transportation, an online travel agent, Yelp, Google Maps, Instagram and tourist boards, and HomeToGo, the company ranked each city in each category on a scale of five to 10. The cities with the highest overall rankings were narrowed down to the top 50.

Below, see the 25 best places in the US for millennials to take a vacation this year.

25. Sarasota, Florida

Shutterstock

Airfare score: 8.36

Experiences score: 5.06

Instagram score: 6.42

Food & drink score: 7.51

Nightlife score: 5.52

24. Richmond, Virginia

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 6.06

Experiences score: 5.1

Instagram score: 5.1

Food & drink score: 8.75

Nightlife score: 6.3

23. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 7.85

Experiences score: 5.12

Instagram score: 5.11

Food & drink score: 8.13

Nightlife score: 6.37

22. Albuquerque, New Mexico

turtix/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 7.5

Experiences score: 5.06

Instagram score: 5.26

Food & drink score: 8.02

Nightlife score: 5.89

21. Salt Lake City, Utah

f11photo/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 7.26

Experiences score: 5.26

Instagram score: 5.55

Food & drink score: 9.27

Nightlife score: 5.85

20. San Antonio, Texas

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 7.04

Experiences score: 5.25

Instagram score: 5.19

Food & drink score: 7.5

Nightlife score: 7.89

19. Columbus, Ohio

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 7.3

Experiences score: 5.05

Instagram score: 5.35

Food & drink score: 8.02

Nightlife score: 6.78

18. Houston, Texas

f11photo/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 6.54

Experiences score: 5.33

Instagram score: 6.07

Food & drink score: 7.71

Nightlife score: 8.67

17. Oakland, California

Sundry Photography/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 8.9

Experiences score: 5.19

Instagram score: 6.81

Food & drink score: 8.54

Nightlife score: 5.78

16. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Destination Ann Arbor/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 10

Experiences score: 5

Instagram score: 5.24

Food & drink score: 9.06

Nightlife score: 5.19

15. Memphis, Tennessee

Sean Pavone/shutterstock

Airfare score: 6.32

Experiences score: 5.19

Instagram score: 5.42

Food & drink score: 10

Nightlife score: 6.59

14. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 6.43

Experiences score: 5

Instagram score: 6.44

Food & drink score: 9.58

Nightlife score: 5.56

13. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

f11photo/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 6.95

Experiences score: 5.47

Instagram score: 5.6

Food & drink score: 8.33

Nightlife score: 8.04

12. New York City, NY

Shutterstock

Airfare score: 7.12

Experiences score: 10.00

Instagram score: 7.87

Food & drink score: 5.00

Nightlife score: 7.56

11. Dallas, Texas

Getty Images

Airfare score: 7.32

Experiences score: 5.41

Instagram score: 5.72

Food & drink score: 7.21

Nightlife score: 8.52

10. Baltimore, Maryland

S.Borisov/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 8.25

Experiences score: 5.28

Instagram score: 5.30

Food & drink score: 8.23

Nightlife score: 6.56

9. Atlanta, Georgia

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 7.31

Experiences score: 5.50

Instagram score: 5.57

Food & drink score: 8.15

Nightlife score: 8.37

8. Jacksonville, Florida

Shutterstock

Airfare score: 7.04

Experiences score: 5.08

Instagram score: 6.38

Food & drink score: 9.38

Nightlife score: 6.70

7. New Orleans, Louisiana

Shutterstock

Airfare score: 8.45

Experiences score: 6.56

Instagram score: 5.60

Food & drink score: 9.79

Nightlife score: 6.59

6. Chicago, Illinois

Flickr/Mike Warot

Airfare score: 8.13

Experiences score: 6.17

Instagram score: 6.05

Food & drink score: 7.92

Nightlife score: 8.37

5. Los Angeles, California

Chones/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 7.71

Experiences score: 6.90

Instagram score: 7.79

Food & drink score: 6.56

Nightlife score: 10.00

4. Portland, Oregon

Josemaria Toscano/Shutterstock

Airfare score: 7.95

Experiences score: 5.55

Instagram score: 6.46

Food & drink score: 8.33

Nightlife score: 7.19

3. Tampa, Florida

Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

Airfare score: 8.36

Experiences score: 5.23

Instagram score: 5.84

Food & drink score: 9.58

Nightlife score: 6.74

2. Detroit, Michigan

Andrey Bayda/shutterstock

Airfare score: 10.00

Experiences score: 5.15

Instagram score: 5.89

Food & drink score: 8.33

Nightlife score: 7.04

1. Miami, Florida

Getty Images

Airfare score: 8.22

Experiences score: 6.49

Instagram score: 10.00

Food & drink score: 7.26

Nightlife score: 9.30

