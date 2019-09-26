The 25 best getaways in the US for millennials, where airfare is cheap and the cities are Instagrammable

- For millennials, vacationing is all about affordability and Instagrammability.
- HomeToGo ranked the best destinations in the US for millennials to visit based on the generation’s vacation priorities, from food and drink to nightlife.
- The hottest spots reach coast to coast, from Oregon to New York.
Planning a getaway can be hard for millennials on a budget – especially when they’re looking for a good experience to flaunt on their Instagram.
That’s why HomeToGo took a look at the hottest destinations in America for millennials to visit. It surveyed 1,000 HomeToGo users born between 1981 and 1996 to find out their top priorities when planning a vacation. Turns out, millennials are looking for affordable flights, unforgettable experiences, Instagrammability, affordable food and drink, vibrant nightlife, and affordable accommodation.
HomeToGo then examined how strongly these factors played into the 500 most-searched US locations on its website. Using data from the US Department of Transportation, an online travel agent, Yelp, Google Maps, Instagram and tourist boards, and HomeToGo, the company ranked each city in each category on a scale of five to 10. The cities with the highest overall rankings were narrowed down to the top 50.
Below, see the 25 best places in the US for millennials to take a vacation this year.
25. Sarasota, Florida
Airfare score: 8.36
Experiences score: 5.06
Instagram score: 6.42
Food & drink score: 7.51
Nightlife score: 5.52
24. Richmond, Virginia
Airfare score: 6.06
Experiences score: 5.1
Instagram score: 5.1
Food & drink score: 8.75
Nightlife score: 6.3
23. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Airfare score: 7.85
Experiences score: 5.12
Instagram score: 5.11
Food & drink score: 8.13
Nightlife score: 6.37
22. Albuquerque, New Mexico
Airfare score: 7.5
Experiences score: 5.06
Instagram score: 5.26
Food & drink score: 8.02
Nightlife score: 5.89
21. Salt Lake City, Utah
Airfare score: 7.26
Experiences score: 5.26
Instagram score: 5.55
Food & drink score: 9.27
Nightlife score: 5.85
20. San Antonio, Texas
Airfare score: 7.04
Experiences score: 5.25
Instagram score: 5.19
Food & drink score: 7.5
Nightlife score: 7.89
19. Columbus, Ohio
Airfare score: 7.3
Experiences score: 5.05
Instagram score: 5.35
Food & drink score: 8.02
Nightlife score: 6.78
18. Houston, Texas
Airfare score: 6.54
Experiences score: 5.33
Instagram score: 6.07
Food & drink score: 7.71
Nightlife score: 8.67
17. Oakland, California
Airfare score: 8.9
Experiences score: 5.19
Instagram score: 6.81
Food & drink score: 8.54
Nightlife score: 5.78
16. Ann Arbor, Michigan
Airfare score: 10
Experiences score: 5
Instagram score: 5.24
Food & drink score: 9.06
Nightlife score: 5.19
15. Memphis, Tennessee
Airfare score: 6.32
Experiences score: 5.19
Instagram score: 5.42
Food & drink score: 10
Nightlife score: 6.59
14. Grand Rapids, Michigan
Airfare score: 6.43
Experiences score: 5
Instagram score: 6.44
Food & drink score: 9.58
Nightlife score: 5.56
13. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Airfare score: 6.95
Experiences score: 5.47
Instagram score: 5.6
Food & drink score: 8.33
Nightlife score: 8.04
12. New York City, NY
Airfare score: 7.12
Experiences score: 10.00
Instagram score: 7.87
Food & drink score: 5.00
Nightlife score: 7.56
11. Dallas, Texas
Airfare score: 7.32
Experiences score: 5.41
Instagram score: 5.72
Food & drink score: 7.21
Nightlife score: 8.52
10. Baltimore, Maryland
Airfare score: 8.25
Experiences score: 5.28
Instagram score: 5.30
Food & drink score: 8.23
Nightlife score: 6.56
9. Atlanta, Georgia
Airfare score: 7.31
Experiences score: 5.50
Instagram score: 5.57
Food & drink score: 8.15
Nightlife score: 8.37
8. Jacksonville, Florida
Airfare score: 7.04
Experiences score: 5.08
Instagram score: 6.38
Food & drink score: 9.38
Nightlife score: 6.70
7. New Orleans, Louisiana
Airfare score: 8.45
Experiences score: 6.56
Instagram score: 5.60
Food & drink score: 9.79
Nightlife score: 6.59
6. Chicago, Illinois
Airfare score: 8.13
Experiences score: 6.17
Instagram score: 6.05
Food & drink score: 7.92
Nightlife score: 8.37
5. Los Angeles, California
Airfare score: 7.71
Experiences score: 6.90
Instagram score: 7.79
Food & drink score: 6.56
Nightlife score: 10.00
4. Portland, Oregon
Airfare score: 7.95
Experiences score: 5.55
Instagram score: 6.46
Food & drink score: 8.33
Nightlife score: 7.19
3. Tampa, Florida
Airfare score: 8.36
Experiences score: 5.23
Instagram score: 5.84
Food & drink score: 9.58
Nightlife score: 6.74
2. Detroit, Michigan
Airfare score: 10.00
Experiences score: 5.15
Instagram score: 5.89
Food & drink score: 8.33
Nightlife score: 7.04
1. Miami, Florida
Airfare score: 8.22
Experiences score: 6.49
Instagram score: 10.00
Food & drink score: 7.26
Nightlife score: 9.30
