The 25 best getaways in the US for millennials, where airfare is cheap and the cities are Instagrammable

For millennials, vacationing is all about affordability and Instagrammability.

HomeToGo ranked the best destinations in the US for millennials to visit based on the generation’s vacation priorities, from food and drink to nightlife.

The hottest spots reach coast to coast, from Oregon to New York.

Planning a getaway can be hard for millennials on a budget – especially when they’re looking for a good experience to flaunt on their Instagram.

That’s why HomeToGo took a look at the hottest destinations in America for millennials to visit. It surveyed 1,000 HomeToGo users born between 1981 and 1996 to find out their top priorities when planning a vacation. Turns out, millennials are looking for affordable flights, unforgettable experiences, Instagrammability, affordable food and drink, vibrant nightlife, and affordable accommodation.



HomeToGo then examined how strongly these factors played into the 500 most-searched US locations on its website. Using data from the US Department of Transportation, an online travel agent, Yelp, Google Maps, Instagram and tourist boards, and HomeToGo, the company ranked each city in each category on a scale of five to 10. The cities with the highest overall rankings were narrowed down to the top 50.

Below, see the 25 best places in the US for millennials to take a vacation this year.

25. Sarasota, Florida

Airfare score: 8.36

Experiences score: 5.06

Instagram score: 6.42

Food & drink score: 7.51

Nightlife score: 5.52

24. Richmond, Virginia

Airfare score: 6.06

Experiences score: 5.1

Instagram score: 5.1

Food & drink score: 8.75

Nightlife score: 6.3

23. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Airfare score: 7.85

Experiences score: 5.12

Instagram score: 5.11

Food & drink score: 8.13

Nightlife score: 6.37

22. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Airfare score: 7.5

Experiences score: 5.06

Instagram score: 5.26

Food & drink score: 8.02

Nightlife score: 5.89

21. Salt Lake City, Utah

Airfare score: 7.26

Experiences score: 5.26

Instagram score: 5.55

Food & drink score: 9.27

Nightlife score: 5.85

20. San Antonio, Texas

Airfare score: 7.04

Experiences score: 5.25

Instagram score: 5.19

Food & drink score: 7.5

Nightlife score: 7.89

19. Columbus, Ohio

Airfare score: 7.3

Experiences score: 5.05

Instagram score: 5.35

Food & drink score: 8.02

Nightlife score: 6.78

18. Houston, Texas

Airfare score: 6.54

Experiences score: 5.33

Instagram score: 6.07

Food & drink score: 7.71

Nightlife score: 8.67

17. Oakland, California

Airfare score: 8.9

Experiences score: 5.19

Instagram score: 6.81

Food & drink score: 8.54

Nightlife score: 5.78

16. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Airfare score: 10

Experiences score: 5

Instagram score: 5.24

Food & drink score: 9.06

Nightlife score: 5.19

15. Memphis, Tennessee

Airfare score: 6.32

Experiences score: 5.19

Instagram score: 5.42

Food & drink score: 10

Nightlife score: 6.59

14. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Airfare score: 6.43

Experiences score: 5

Instagram score: 6.44

Food & drink score: 9.58

Nightlife score: 5.56

13. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Airfare score: 6.95

Experiences score: 5.47

Instagram score: 5.6

Food & drink score: 8.33

Nightlife score: 8.04

12. New York City, NY

Airfare score: 7.12

Experiences score: 10.00

Instagram score: 7.87

Food & drink score: 5.00

Nightlife score: 7.56

11. Dallas, Texas

Airfare score: 7.32

Experiences score: 5.41

Instagram score: 5.72

Food & drink score: 7.21

Nightlife score: 8.52

10. Baltimore, Maryland

Airfare score: 8.25

Experiences score: 5.28

Instagram score: 5.30

Food & drink score: 8.23

Nightlife score: 6.56

9. Atlanta, Georgia

Airfare score: 7.31

Experiences score: 5.50

Instagram score: 5.57

Food & drink score: 8.15

Nightlife score: 8.37

8. Jacksonville, Florida

Airfare score: 7.04

Experiences score: 5.08

Instagram score: 6.38

Food & drink score: 9.38

Nightlife score: 6.70

7. New Orleans, Louisiana

Airfare score: 8.45

Experiences score: 6.56

Instagram score: 5.60

Food & drink score: 9.79

Nightlife score: 6.59

6. Chicago, Illinois

Airfare score: 8.13

Experiences score: 6.17

Instagram score: 6.05

Food & drink score: 7.92

Nightlife score: 8.37

5. Los Angeles, California

Airfare score: 7.71

Experiences score: 6.90

Instagram score: 7.79

Food & drink score: 6.56

Nightlife score: 10.00

4. Portland, Oregon

Airfare score: 7.95

Experiences score: 5.55

Instagram score: 6.46

Food & drink score: 8.33

Nightlife score: 7.19

3. Tampa, Florida

Airfare score: 8.36

Experiences score: 5.23

Instagram score: 5.84

Food & drink score: 9.58

Nightlife score: 6.74

2. Detroit, Michigan

Airfare score: 10.00

Experiences score: 5.15

Instagram score: 5.89

Food & drink score: 8.33

Nightlife score: 7.04

1. Miami, Florida

Airfare score: 8.22

Experiences score: 6.49

Instagram score: 10.00

Food & drink score: 7.26

Nightlife score: 9.30

