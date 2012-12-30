Our favourite Instagram Photos Of 2012

2012 was the easily the year of Instagram.Soon after Facebook bought the 13-person company for $1 billion, the number of Instagram users skyrocketed past the 100 million mark.

With 100 million-plus users on board, Instagram was loaded with tons of great photos taken all around the world.

Let’s take a look back at the best Instagram photos taken in the past year.

A car was completely encased in ice during the European cold wave.

Former NFL linebacker Dhani Jones took this breathtaking photo of a storm over NYC.

The Hudson River begins to flood Jersey City during Hurricane Sandy.

A Colorado wildfire captured from above.

The clear night sky in New Mexico.

The Northern Lights as seen in Trondheim, Norway.

The Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park looks like lava.

Making a splash in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Manhattanhenge – when the sunset is aligned perfectly with the main east-to-west streets of New York City.

Hot air balloons take off during the annual Colorado Balloon Classic.

A creative firm installed hundreds of colourful umbrellas on a street in Agueda, Portugal.

The Instagram team visits Facebook HQ as it's about to be acquired for $1 billion.

The Golden Gate Bridge is engulfed in fog.

One World Trade centre rises above the clouds.

Dubai's skyscrapers create a cloud city.

Tear gas is thrown during a protest in Tahrir Square, Egypt.

Pro skateboarder Tony Hawk spends some quality time with his daughter.

A bull gets the better of a matador in Pamplona, Spain.

Maru Taro, the most popular dog on Instagram, gets ready to go trick-or-treating.

Conjoined twin kittens? Or just two regular kittens?

