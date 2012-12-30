Our favourite Instagram Photos Of 2012

Photo: Instagram/amazinggrayce
2012 was the easily the year of Instagram.Soon after Facebook bought the 13-person company for $1 billion, the number of Instagram users skyrocketed past the 100 million mark.
With 100 million-plus users on board, Instagram was loaded with tons of great photos taken all around the world.
Let’s take a look back at the best Instagram photos taken in the past year.
Manhattanhenge – when the sunset is aligned perfectly with the main east-to-west streets of New York City.
