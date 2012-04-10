Meet The Lovely Booth Babes Of The New York Auto Show

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

While the cars are the focus of the auto show, the models behind the scenes have a much harder job.They need to stand near the cars answering a number of questions, most of which are some variant of “do you come with the car?” Plus, they have to wear what appear to be very uncomfortable clothes and smile for hours at a time.



It really is a tough gig.

We want to send a big thank you out to all the models that were gracious enough to be in one our photos.

