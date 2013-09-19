How Dog Show Judges Choose The 'Best In Show'

Anyone who’s seen a dog show has probably wondered: “What are the judges doing to those poor dogs out there?”

David Frei has hosted the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show for over 20 years — so, he has a pretty good understanding of what those judges are looking for in a “Best of Show” type dog.

The voice of the Westminster Kennel Club (and founder of a therapy dog charity called Angel on a Leash) tells us how show dogs are judged:

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Business Insider Video Music: "Playtime" by Elyse Montano

