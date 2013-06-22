The Best Images And GIFs That Sum Up Game 7 Of The NBA Finals

Game seven was the 1,315th game of the NBA season and in the end, it lived up to the hype.



It was a great game with plenty of entertaining moments that culminated with LeBron James silencing many of his critics with his second NBA championship and his second Finals MVP award.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at some of the best images from the NBA’s biggest stage.

