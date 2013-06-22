The Best Images And GIFs That Sum Up Game 7 Of The NBA Finals

Cork Gaines
Game seven was the 1,315th game of the NBA season and in the end, it lived up to the hype.

It was a great game with plenty of entertaining moments that culminated with LeBron James silencing many of his critics with his second NBA championship and his second Finals MVP award.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at some of the best images from the NBA’s biggest stage.

Would he or wouldn't he? In the end, Team Headband won

The Big Three and the Heat's banners

The Heat gave away some odd shirts to the fans at the game, which included faces of all the players

Hopefully this is the last time we will see Jesse Williams creeping on a major sporting event

This isn't creepy. Nope. Not at all.

Bruce Bowen was sporting a NBA Championship trophy lapel pin before the game

LeBron rallied the troops

BOSH FACE!

Jack Nicklaus was on hand

And so was this fan in a Steph Curry jersey, which seemed strangely out of place

This Heat fan will haunt your dreams. Which one? All of them.

Kawhi Leonard turned in the play of the game

via BuzzFeed Sports

Not nearly as bad as the power going out during the Super Bowl, but it was a little embarrassing that there was shot clock malfunction during game seven

When it was over, LeBron had a big hug Tim Duncan

And for coach Popovich

It was the first time Popovich looked happy all series

LeBron really seemed to enjoy this title

Cam Newton, what is that shirt!

Birdman has a scowl for the haters

Heat owner Micky Arison tried to lift his latest piece of hardware

Big Three Big Heads

Chris Bosh struggled to open a champagne bottle with his champs shades

Just three of the all-time greats and a couple of friends

Tim Duncan was just devastated

And the night ended with LeBron eating pizza with Drake

