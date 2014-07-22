The 10 Best Ice Cream Shops In The US, According To Pinterest Users

No summer is complete without a good ice cream splurge.

Last fall, Pinterest launched a feature called “Place Pins,” which allows users to map out businesses or locations they want to visit in the future. In the eight months since the feature was launched, more than 1 billion travel locations have been pinned.

And according to Place Pins data, more than 4,000 ice cream shops have been added to Pinterest users’ wish lists.

We’ve rounded up the 10 most popular ones here. From a century-old gelato shop to a creamery using high-tech freezing methods, these aren’t your typical ice cream shops.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.