The 10 Best Ice Cream Shops In The US, According To Pinterest Users

No summer is complete without a good ice cream splurge.
Last fall, Pinterest launched a feature called “Place Pins,” which allows users to map out businesses or locations they want to visit in the future. In the eight months since the feature was launched, more than 1 billion travel locations have been pinned.
And according to Place Pins data, more than 4,000 ice cream shops have been added to Pinterest users’ wish lists.
We’ve rounded up the 10 most popular ones here. From a century-old gelato shop to a creamery using high-tech freezing methods, these aren’t your typical ice cream shops.
10. Portland, Oregon's Salt & Straw ice cream chain was founded by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek. Rich, local ingredients go into creating interesting flavours like Strawberry with Cilantro Lime Cheesecake and Chocolate with Gooey Brownies.
9. Ben and Jerry's operates thousands of locations across the globe, but you can try all of the brand's flavours and tour the factory at its headquarters in Waterbury, Vermont.
8. At San Francisco's Smitten Ice Cream, Brrristas use liquid nitrogen and patented technology to take a new approach to ice cream.
7. In Savannah, Georgia, locals love Leopold's Ice Cream, where they can enjoy old-fashioned family recipes that have been used since the shop was founded by three Greek immigrant brothers in 1919.
6. With toppings like pumpkin butter, sriracha, and cardamom, New York City's Big Gay Ice Cream Shop has flavours that are as playful as its name. Originally a soft-serve ice cream truck, the company is now a chain with two locations in New York and one each in Los Angeles and Philadelphia.
5. Angelo Brocato's is a favourite among Pinterest users. This New Orleans destination has been serving authentic and affordable gelato and Cannoli since 1905.
4. At San Francisco's Bi-Rite Creamery, local ingredients are used to make somewhat intense flavours like balsamic strawberry and honey lavender.
3. Molly Moon's operates six locations in Seattle, each with rotating flavours that vary from honey lavender to a cappuccino ice cream infused with Stumptown coffee.
2. Located at Disney World's Beach Club Resort, the Beaches & Cream Soda Shop is an old-fashioned ice cream joint, complete with banana splits, malted milkshakes, and a classic jukebox.
1. America's most-pinned ice cream shop is Matsumoto Shave Ice, a tiny shop on the North Shore of Oahu. Though it opened in 1951 as a grocery store, the shop now draws long lines of locals and tourists looking to try their famous rainbow shave ice.
