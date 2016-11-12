I tried 11 of New York's trendiest ice cream spots -- here's which one was the best

Emma Rechenberg/Business Insider Can you tell how excited I am for my 10Below ice cream?

I’ll admit it — I have a major soft spot for ice cream.

In fact, I recently visited New York’s Museum of Ice Cream and had the best time playing in a pool of sprinkles, swinging on a giant ice cream sandwich, and sampling local ice cream.

And since this is my first summer in New York City, I decided to take advantage of my prime location and finally try the trendy ice cream places I’d only ever seen on Instagram.

I started in June and worked my way through the city, trying these 11 hot spots. Here’s how they stacked up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.