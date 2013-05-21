The 14 Best Housing Markets For The Next Five Years

National home prices are down 29.1% since their Q1 2006 peak.
But over the next five years they are expected to rise 3.9%, according to the latest CoreLogic Case-Shiller report.
We drew on the latest data to identify the best housing markets for the next five years.
The top 15 cities are ranked by the projected annualized change in home prices between Q4 2012 and Q4 2017.
We also included the median home price, median household income, unemployment rate, and the change in home prices since their peak, to offer a broader view of the local economy and housing market.
Note: The median family income and home price is for Q4 2012. Unemployment data is as of February 2013, and population data for the metros is for 2011.
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
7.0%
Home prices in the Brunswick metro area have plunged 27.7% since they peaked in Q4 2007.
It has a population of 112,923, an unemployment rate of 9.4%, and a median family income of $51,300 below the national median of $64,200.
Data provided by CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q3 2012 - Q3 2017:
7.1%
Home prices in the Wilmington metro area are down 25.6% from their Q2 2007 peak.
The metro has a population of 369,685, an unemployment rate of 9.8%, and a median family income of $61,100.
Data provided by CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
7.2%
Home prices in the Columbus metro area have fallen 13.4% since their Q4 2007 peak.
It has a population of 301,439 and an unemployment rate of 8.6%. It also has a median family income of $48,100.
Data provided by CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
7.2%
Home prices in Yakima are down 8.3% since their Q1 2009 peak. It has a median home price of $175,000.
Yakima has a population of 247,141, an unemployment rate of 10.1%, and a median family income of $49,300.
Data provided by CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
7.3%
Home prices in the Niles-Benton Harbor metro area have fallen 11.7% since their Q1 2008 peak.
It has a population of 156,941, a median family income of $54,500, and an unemployment rate of 8.6%.
Data provided by CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
7.3%
Tucson's home prices have plunged 38.6% since their Q1 2006 peak. The metro has a median home price of $172,000.
It has a population of 989,569, a median family income of $58,100, and an unemployment rate of 6.8%.
Data provided by CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
7.4%
Home prices in the Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown metro area have fallen 29.5% since their Q1 2006 peak, and the metro has a median home price of $238,000.
It has a population of 672,871, an unemployment rate of 8.0%, and a median household income of $85,500.
Data provided by CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
7.4%
Home prices in Yuma have fallen 37.9% since their Q4 2006 peak.
It has a population of 200,870, an unemployment rate of 30.2%, nearly four times the national average. It has a median family income of $46,400.
Data provided by CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
7.7%
The Reno-Sparks metro area has a population of 429,606, a median family income of $63,300, and an unemployment rate of 9.4%, higher than the national unemployment rate of 7.6%.
Home prices are down 51.9% from their Q1 2006 peak, and the metro has a median home price of $186,000.
Data provided by CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
7.9%
Home prices in the Glens Falls metro area have fallen 8.3% since their Q1 2008 peak, and the metro has a median home price of $174,000.
It has a population of 128,996, an unemployment rate of 8.4% and a median household income of $66,100.
Data provided by CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
8.0%
Home prices in the Gulfport-Biloxi metro area have slipped 22.6% since their Q4 2007 peak, and the metro has a median home price of $100,000.
It has a population of 253,511, an unemployment rate of 9.1% and a median household income of $52,600.
Data provided by CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
8.9%
Home prices in the Panama City-Lynn Haven-Panama City Beach metro area have fallen 40.5% since their Q1 2006 peak. It now has a median home price of $139,000.
The metro has a population of 169,856, an unemployment rate of 7.2%, and a median family income of $56,500.
Data provided by CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
9.0%
Santa Fe's home prices have fallen 20.5% per cent since their Q4 2007 peak. The Sante Fe metro area has a population of 145,648, an unemployment rate of 5.4% below the national average, and a median household income of $59,800, below the national median of $64,200.
Data provided by CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from Q4 2012 - Q4 2017:
9.5%
Medford's home prices have fallen 38.2% since their peak in Q2 2006. The metro has a population of 204,822 and median family income of $50,300.
At 10.1% Medford's unemployment rate is higher than the national average.
Data provided by CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indexes
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.