The 14 Best Housing Markets For The Next Five Years

National home prices are down 29.1% since their Q1 2006 peak.



But over the next five years they are expected to rise 3.9%, according to the latest CoreLogic Case-Shiller report.

We drew on the latest data to identify the best housing markets for the next five years.

The top 15 cities are ranked by the projected annualized change in home prices between Q4 2012 and Q4 2017.

We also included the median home price, median household income, unemployment rate, and the change in home prices since their peak, to offer a broader view of the local economy and housing market.

Note: The median family income and home price is for Q4 2012. Unemployment data is as of February 2013, and population data for the metros is for 2011.

