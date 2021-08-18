The best house plants for every room in your home, according to plant stylists

- The best spot in your house for each plant comes down to lighting, climate, and maintenance.
- Plant stylists Summer Rayne Oakes and Maryah Greene told Insider what plants go best in different rooms.
- Try a Monstera in a bedroom, and use a spider plant in a playroom to add greenery while keeping kids safe.
“Waking up and having that satisfaction seeing a new leaf that you haven’t seen before is a really rewarding thing to wake up to,” she said.
Plant stylist Oakes said that she’s growing succulents and cacti in her bedroom.
“What may people like about succulents and cacti, aside from looking cool, is that they often will respire oxygen at night,” Oakes, who hosts the podcast “Plant One On Me,” told Insider.
Most plants switch to producing carbon dioxide at night, NBC News reported in 2017, but succulents, orchids, and snake plants continue to produce oxygen, making the air easier to breathe.
Because she has a window in her bathroom, Oakes said she hung up a Rhipsalis Pilocarpa, a sun-loving plant.
If your bathroom doesn’t get a lot of natural light, try planting a ZZ plant, which is short for Zamioculcas Zamiifolia. Greene told Insider that the plant is low-maintenance and will thrive in low-light conditions.
“My personal preference is to always have a large pop of green as opposed to having a ton of six-inch plants everywhere,” Greene said of living-room plant styling.
Greene said a Bird of Paradise is great for this room because the leaves can grow to be really tall, and having a larger pot means less watering.
“The soil stays in place for a longer period of time because there’s so much of it,” Greene said of big pots. “So if you have a larger plant in space, you can consider it low maintenance, as long as you’re doing things like wiping down the leaves and misting it.”
If you have a lot of light flowing into your living room, Oakes recommends a large Dracaena plant.
But in her own home with a dark living space, she said she has large plants — Aglaonema and a ZZ plant — growing instead.
Spider plants also provide a fun opportunity for kids to learn about gardening, Oakes said. She said that kids can take the leaves off the spider plant, then plant them elsewhere.
Greene told Insider that Peperomia plants are great for children’s rooms because they are also non-toxic.
If you have a well-lit kitchen, Oakes said it’s also a nice spot to grow some culinary herbs like thyme, oregano, and mint.
“Generally, people want a plant that will thrive in office light, in AC, and will not take up too much space,” she said.
Greene also recommends a spider plant to add a full pop of green to your office.