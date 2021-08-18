The best house plants for every room in your home, according to plant stylists

Plant stylists Maryah Greene and Summer Rayne Oakes said that Monstera or succulents are great for bedroom spaces.

Greene , a plant stylist, told Insider she recommends putting a Monstera plant in your bedroom because it grows and changes quickly.

“Waking up and having that satisfaction seeing a new leaf that you haven’t seen before is a really rewarding thing to wake up to,” she said.

Plant stylist Oakes said that she’s growing succulents and cacti in her bedroom.

“What may people like about succulents and cacti, aside from looking cool, is that they often will respire oxygen at night,” Oakes, who hosts the podcast “Plant One On Me,” told Insider.

Most plants switch to producing carbon dioxide at night, NBC News reported in 2017, but succulents, orchids, and snake plants continue to produce oxygen, making the air easier to breathe.