9 Perfect Hotels For Anyone Headed To Business Insider's Ignition West

If you’re one of the lucky people headed out to San Francisco for Business Insider’s Ignition West, and you’re not from Silicon Alley, you’re going to need a place to sleep after all that mobile media talk.Our friends at Oyster.com put together a list of the best places to stay near the conference, as well as some details about the hotels.
The conference starts March 21, so you should probably book your room soon, if you haven’t already.
If you've just hit upon some major business success, and are feeling on top of things, you may want to match your environment to your mood. What separates the Fairmont from its luxury competitors are its beautiful, well-appointed rooms, many with stunning views, and its location atop Nob Hill.
The Fairmont combines the history, cachet, and decor of a turn-of-the-20th-century grand old dame with the amenities, technology, and corporate-dominated clientele of a large chain property.
This 136-room historic hotel in swanky Nob Hill has an attentive staff, a quiet, intimate atmosphere, and old-world grandeur to spare. Homey rooms, though not quite luxurious, are large for the price.
Plus, guests can use the indoor pool and other facilities at the excellent spa for free. All in all, one of the city's best boutiques.
You may be going to the conference, but you're bringing your lady friend with you. This luxurious, 110-room boutique one block from Union Square is an enclave of posh rooms and pampering service in a dense city -- perfect for your romantic getaway.
There aren't many features here -- just a gym and a small business centre -- but its top-notch service and luxe room amenities make it one of the city's most special hotels.
Off-the-beaten-path in Japantown, the 218-room Hotel Kabuki is a low-key alternative to the crowds and noise of downtown.
It's got a serene vibe and traditional Japanese decor highlighted by the in-room soaking tubs. But the rooms are a bit worn, amenities are minimal, and the neighbourhood gets quiet early.
This Starwood means business. With classy, spacious meeting rooms, a happening lobby bar, and a location in the heart of the Financial District, the Meridien caters primarily to individual and small-group corporate travellers.
But its stylish, well-appointed rooms, some with panoramic views, make it a good luxury option for tourists as well.
This Union Square boutique has 171 up-to-date, well-appointed rooms that deliver the right luxuries -- pillow-top mattresses, flat-screen TVs, and free Wi-Fi -- in an overall midrange package.
A fitness centre, business centre, great service, and an on-site restaurant make this hotel one of the best options in its area and price range.
Known for its Redwood Room bar and Asia de Cuba restaurant, the Clift's hip scene is typical of the Morgans Hotel Group, which bought the historic hotel from Four Seasons and reopened it in 2001 after a Philippe Starck makeover.
The lobby and the 350 small but comfortable rooms are short on amenities but high on scene and style.
The Ritz-Carlton San Francisco
Everything you'd expect from a Ritz -- formal, doting service; cultivated decor; tasteful, tasty dining; a luxury spa -- all in the ritziest of San Francisco neighborhoods.
The stately century-old building has a colonnaded facade that resembles the U.S. Supreme Court building, and the details -- traditional oil paintings on the walls, fresh orchids, marble everywhere, and more chandeliers than you can count -- help create an air of conservative classiness.
Situated on a somewhat desolate stretch of the artsy SoMa neighbourhood, the Good Hotel earns its moniker, 'hotel with a conscience.'
With features like a water-conserving toilet-top sink, the Good is environmentally friendly, charmingly quirky, and -- for those who don't mind venturing a bit off the beaten path -- one of the best budget hotels in the city.
