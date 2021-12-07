7 New York City hotels that ooze cool factor, place you near all the action, and won’t cost a fortune

These NYC hotel rooms may be known to be small on size but are big on design, character, and value. Jen Gushue/Business Insider

New York City has hundreds of hotels across all five boroughs.

Choose posh luxury, hipster cool lodgings, boutique gems, and well-priced stays from name brands.

In a city like New York, your hotel can set the tone for the entire trip.

For example, to sight see in Manhattan, don’t stay in Brooklyn or you’ll spend most of your stay going back and forth. Similarly, if you’ve been here dozens of times and want to go off the beaten path, a room in Midtown among throngs of tourists might feel maddening.

Fortunately, there are hundreds of New York City hotels, from five-star luxury to design-forward spots, see-and-be-seen stunners, and rooms from brand names at surprisingly cheap prices.

Insider already reviewed New York’s hotel scene in-depth, but the following list represents the ones we’re most excited about right now.

The swanky Gansevoort is a go-to for a scene-y vibe. Rachel Mendelson/Insider

The Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC Hotel

A generation ago, the Meatpacking District was the domain of butchers. Today, its cobblestone streets are home to some of the chicest shops and restaurants in Manhattan. The Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC Hotel is steps from top attractions including the Whitney Museum of American Art, the High Line, and the recently unveiled Little Island.

The hotel showcases cutting-edge art, with works by Bansky and the pioneering street artist Richard Hambleton. Guest rooms feel like private lofts and the rooftop boasts unobstructed 360-degree views, a pool, and elevated fare.

Aloft Harlem

Harlem is synonymous with Black culture and Aloft Harlem is a boutique property within walking distance from the Apollo Theater, live jazz at Minton’s Playhouse, and Marcus Samuelsson’s Red Rooster restaurant. The contemporary rooms highlight functional furnishings and welcome pops of color.

The impressive atrium at the Beekman Hotel. Jen Gushue/Business Insider

The Beekman, a Thompson HotelTucked behind an unassuming facade in the Financial District, The Beekman is a boutique space housed in a landmark building dating back to 1881. Enter into a breathtaking nine-story atrium where the on-site dining and drinking are just as iconic as the common spaces. Rooms are plush and spacious enough.

A guest room at the Park Terrace. Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The Park Terrace HotelIf your visit is focused in and around Times Square, The Park Terrace is a great pick to be near it all without being thrust into the center and all the noise. It also offers comfortable rooms, amenity closets on every floor for guests’ use, a pretty terrace for enjoying a drink with a view, and a stellar breakfast buffet featuring locally sourced goods.

The Hoxton Williamsburg

Hipsters make their home in Brooklyn and The Hoxton in Williamsburg enjoys a prime perch amid it all. Staying here comes with amenities that include a collection of in-room books, public spaces with a lineup of cultural events, and a rooftop with Instagram-worthy views of Manhattan that’s set to reopen in fall 2021.

Views of the NYC skyline from the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

1 Hotel Brooklyn BridgeIf Williamsburg and all its over-the-top coolness aren’t for you, but you’d like to stay in Brooklyn, the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in DUMBO is a wonderful choice. Reclaimed wood, leafy plants, and neutral colors make it feel like a soothing escape that’s more Scandinavian hideaway than big city hotel. The views are also incredible, with full vistas of New York City’s skyline, and in some rooms, a front-row seat to the Brooklyn Bridge.

Collective Paper Factory

Queens is one of the most culturally diverse places in the country, if not the planet. Stay in the thick of the melting pot at the Collective Paper Factory in Long Island City, a former paper factory near Socrates Sculpture Park, MoMA PS1, and the Noguchi Museum, and a slew of craft breweries. The hotel has a sun-drenched conservatory, a game room, a 24-hour gym, and rooms with reclaimed furniture, colorful canvases, and flat screen TVs.

