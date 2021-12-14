8 of the dreamiest hotels in Aruba that feel like you’ve escaped to your own private paradise

Aruba is filled with hotels for all types of travelers. Aruba Ocean Villas

Your island escape to Aruba begins with fi nding the best place to stay.

Choose from family-friendly resorts, adults-only hotels, name brands, and luxe villa rentals.

Visit Insider’s hub for travel guides, tips, and recommendations.

Choosing where to stay in Aruba depends on your preferred vibe and style. Whether you’re looking for a place that’s family-friendly, adults-only, suitable for gatherings, or best for business travel, there’s worthy lodging.

While Eagle Beach is laid-back and soothing, Palm Beach and Oranjestad are more action-packed.

There are many well-known branded hotels like Hyatt, Hilton, Holiday Inn, Radisson Blu, and Marriott, which owns the standout Renaissance Windcreek Aruba sister resorts, among other hotels and timeshares. And for ultimate luxury, there’s the Ritz-Carlton Aruba.

There are also deluxe private-villa rentals and you might even consider splitting your stay at two places to experience different styles.

Here are a few of our top picks to meet different desires. Want more? Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the best hotels in Aruba.

Families will love the gentle waters and white sand at . Divi Beach

For families and groups: Divi Resorts

Set right on, or just behind a glorious half-mile of Druif Beach, you have a choice of four different Divi stays. Sister resorts Divi Aruba All Inclusive and Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive are right on the beach, and guests can take advantage of both resorts’ food and beverage offerings as part of their plan.

Divi Dutch Village is right behind them and has larger suites and full kitchens, so guests can self-cater. They can also opt for an all-inclusive plan that includes dining at the two beachfront resorts.

Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort is across the street on its own golf course with the choice of a European Plan (food and drink are not included in the cost, however, all suites have kitchens) or all-inclusive, which includes on-site perk options, as well as all food and beverage selections at the other three resorts.

The entire community of resorts is connected by free shuttles to wherever you want to go on their properties, including the Alhambra Casino and the Shops at Alhambra.

The only one out of the shuttle loop is Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort, as it towers on its own stunning stretch of Palm Beach, offering a higher-end experience.

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort is adults only and the Caribbean’s most eco-certified hotel. Jhonathan Baena for Insider

For eco-conscious adult travelers: Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort

Internationally recognized as the Caribbean’s most eco-certified hotel, with multiple prestigious awards to prove it, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort is strictly an adults-only oasis. Located on a picturesque, broad stretch of Eagle Beach, the elegant boutique property is known for its elevated level of personal service and privacy. It’s also a favorite nesting spot of leatherback sea turtles.

Please keep in mind that as of December 23, all Bucuti & Tara guests must provide proof of vaccination, as well as non-guests who want to visit any dining spots, such as Elements Restaurant and Senses Fine Dining, which are located on the resort’s property.

Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba is a charming, family-friendly hotel with colorful country-style cottages. Aruba Tourism Authority

For boutique chic: Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba

Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba is a charming, family-friendly community, with distinctive decor in each unit. Picture an entire village of colorful country-style cottages (or casitas) connected by boardwalks winding through a lush garden of coconut plants and tropical blooms.

Though it’s not right on the sea, the retreat has an oasis for guests on Palm Beach and two freshwater pools on site.

is our top pick for romance and luxury. Aruba Ocean Villas

For romantic luxury: Aruba Ocean Villas

Aruba Ocean Villas feature exclusive, luxurious Tahitian-style overwater bungalows in the town of Savaneta, where you’ll also find bamboo cabins, boho-chic beach villas, and a two-story treehouse.

Each villa is unique, inside and out, and includes lavish amenities like crystal chandeliers, private jacuzzis, deep soaking tubs, and dipping pools. Book a romantic dinner at the beachfront restaurant; the resort is adults-only.

View Insider’s comprehensive guide to visiting Aruba.