8 Awesome Hotels That Are Owned By Celebrities

Sick of spending sleepless nights in a boring, bog-standard hotel? Fans of famous faces can ditch the chain hotels and book a holiday in one of these star quality suites.These famous faces have had a bit of a career change and have taken on the tricky task of being a hotel owner. Whether you want to chill out at Robert De Niro’s effortlessly cool Manhattan hotel or enjoy Romanesque decadence at Donatella Versace’s Australian palace, there’s a celebrity hotel to suit everyone.
Celebrity credentials: Olivia Newton-John is co-owner.
Hopelessly devoted to pampering? Treat yourself to a day of indulgence at the Gaia Retreat and Spa, which is co-owned by Grease star Olivia Newton-John. The holistic hot-spot offers therapeutic spa treatments, a saltwater swimming pool and the chance to get your limbs in a twist with some daily yoga classes. Guests who are searching for something a little more spiritual can get in the meditation mood with a trek to Samira Lookout, the highest point on the property.
Celebrity credentials: Owned by Clint Eastwood
Hollywood's favourite cowboy, Clint Eastwood, also happens to be the owner of the Mission Ranch Resort in his hometown of Carmel. Soak up some country 'n western style in the ranch's rooms, all of which come complete with patchwork quilts and quaint rocking chairs. The charming cowboy lodges may look old fashioned, but inside they are decked out with modern amenities including whirlpool tubs and crackling fireplaces. Oh, and as much as you may want to, resist the urge to gallop around on a horse and have an old fashioned shoot 'em up outside.
Celebrity credentials: John Malkovich is a partner
Despite being an American multi-millionaire with a film named after him, John Malkovich has become a partner in a budget chain of British hotels. Decorated in a style that's a playful mixture of old-school groovy and funky futuristic, The Big Sleep Hotels are cosy dens that are ideal if you're looking for a cheap British getaway. There are currently three chains in Cardiff, Cheltenham and Eastbourne.
Celebrity credentials: the brainchild of Donatella Versace.
Discover old fashioned decadence, Ancient Rome style, in the magnificent Palazzo Versace. As the glorious name suggests, the resort is the precious brainchild of designer Donatella Versace. If you want to surround yourself with luxury, this is the place to be. There are 200 rooms and suites available, all of which include bespoke furnishings, plush parquet floors and floor to ceiling windows. For a pretty pricey £300 a night, guests can spritz themselves with complimentary Versace perfume and indulge in a therapeutic massage at the resort's spa.
Celebrity credentials: Liz Hurley is co-owner
It makes perfect sense that Britain's favourite lady of luxury should be co-owner of London's lavish No. 11 Cadogan Gardens. Situated in upmarket Knightsbridge, this hotel is the place to go if you love all things posh and plush. There are 60 luxurious rooms and suites to choose from, all of which are decked out with lavish Victorian furnishings, en-suite bathrooms and plasma screen TVs. Try a traditional afternoon tea at the nearby Berkeley hotel, or indulge in a spot of window shopping in the playground of the rich and the famous, Harrods.
Celebrity credentials: Owned by Richard Gere and wife Carrie Lowell
Silver fox Richard Gere, most famous for melting hearts worldwide when he starred as a sympathetic businessman in Pretty Woman, owns the Bedford Post Inn with his wife Carrie Lowell. As a devout Buddhist, it's no surprise that Richard Gere has created an inn that's all about peace, love and lots of yoga. Set in the heart of Westchester County in Bedford, this cosy retreat consists of a luxury inn, a yoga studio and two star-quality restaurants. Guests are invited to a complimentary yoga class upon their arrival, as well as a wine and cheese cocktail hour from 4 -- 5pm every weekend.
Celebrity credentials: Owned by Benny Andersson
Gimme, gimme, gimme a room after midnight at the Rival Hotel in Sweden. Owned by Benny Andersson of ABBA fame, this quirky hotel has its own theme tune and boasts an on-site bakery and bread shop. All rooms come kitted out with bathrooms, mini-bars and shoe polish. Anyone over the age of 10 may be more than a little freaked out by the fact that there are teddy bears in every room.
