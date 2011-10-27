8 Awesome Hotels That Are Owned By Celebrities

Celebrity credentials: Owned by Clint Eastwood

Hollywood's favourite cowboy, Clint Eastwood, also happens to be the owner of the Mission Ranch Resort in his hometown of Carmel. Soak up some country 'n western style in the ranch's rooms, all of which come complete with patchwork quilts and quaint rocking chairs. The charming cowboy lodges may look old fashioned, but inside they are decked out with modern amenities including whirlpool tubs and crackling fireplaces. Oh, and as much as you may want to, resist the urge to gallop around on a horse and have an old fashioned shoot 'em up outside.