The 25 best hotels in the world, according to travellers

Condé Nast Traveller recently released its 2015 Readers’ Choice Awards, an annual set of rankings based on surveys of thousands of experienced travellers.
Included in the awards were readers’ rankings of the 100 best hotels in the world.
The hotels named all offer top-notch accommodations with amenities like personal butlers, private swimming pools, and incredible encounters with nature.
From a lodge set on a glacier-fed lake in Whistler to a resort situated on a 37,000-acre cattle ranch in Greenough, Montana, here are the 25 hotels travellers love most.
25. Triple Creek Ranch lies 75 miles south of Missoula in the mountains of western Montana. The all-inclusive luxury accommodations include one- to three-bedroom cabins, full ranch homes, and outdoor activities like horseback riding, hiking, snowshoeing, tennis, and swimming.
24. Hotel d'Angleterre is set on the banks of Lake Leman in Geneva, Switzerland, and each room offers spectacular views of the lake or the Jet d'Eau fountain. Plush fabrics adorn its suites, and its charming lakeside restaurant offers fine dining options like caviar and foie gras.
23. Palazzo Avino is a five-star deluxe hotel in Ravello, on Italy's famed Amalfi coast. Built in a private villa that once belonged to a 12th-century noble family, the hotel boasts Michelin-starred dining options and sun decks with plunge pools perched high on cliffs.
22. The Nita Lake Lodge is nestled on the shores of a majestic glacier-fed lake in Whistler, Canada. The hotel provides easy access to the slopes and features oversized suites, a full-service spa, discounts on ski packages, and outdoor hot tubs with gorgeous mountain views.
21. The Waldorf Astoria Chicago boasts apartment-style rooms, an award-winning spa retreat, and expansive suites with private terraces and fireplaces. For the ultimate stay, select one of the hotel's private dining rooms, and the staff will customise menus to suit your personal tastes.
20. At the Madikwe Safari Lodge, located in the Madikwe Game Reserve of South Africa, visitors are often treated to views of elephants bathing in the Marico River. The three-camp complex includes natural stonework, thatched-roof stone huts with private plunge pools, and candlelit dinners served on private decks.
19. The Singita Sabi Sand is set on over 45,000 acres of South Africa's Kruger National Park and has been family-owned since 1926. Its Ebony Lodge sits on the banks of the Sand River, where safari-goers often get up-close views of the country's most impressive animals.
18. To experience country house charm in luxury, head to the Summer Lodge Country House Hotel in Dorset, England. The property includes four acres of gardens, fine dining options, extensive wine cellars, and traditional British afternoon tea.
17. AndBeyond has a variety of lodges and camps throughout South Africa, and its accommodations at the Sabi Sand Game Reserve are ideal for families and friends looking for an unforgettable safari adventure. Guests are invited to experience guided game drives where they will come across the country's best wildlife.
16. At Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport, Maine, guests stay in private cottages surrounded by birch groves. Lodge features include charming mezzanines, large stone fireplaces, soaring ceilings, and swimming pools, and its restaurant Earth delivers fresh ingredients from two on-site gardens.
14. Located in the Southern Alps of Glenorchy, New Zealand, the Aro Hā Wellness Retreat is designed to offer guests a rejuvenating stay. The resort offers nutrient-rich cuisine, relaxing deep-tissue massages, and stimulating fitness programs like alpine hiking and vinyasa yoga.
13. The C Lazy U Ranch is located in Granby, Colorado, and is a whopping 8,500 acres in size. It offers everything from horseback riding and white water rafting to skiing and ice skating. It's ideal for families, as there are activity programs for kids and luxurious spa treatments for adults.
12. The Four Seasons Safari Lodge is set deep within the game reserves of Tanzania's Serengeti National Park. The destination is famous for its incredible view of the Great Migration, when more than one million wildebeest and thousands of gazelles and zebras are on the move.
11. One&Only The Palm Dubai is located on a stunning secluded enclave within the city. Private suites surround central courtyards and spa pools, exclusive beachfront villas provide sweeping views of the ocean, and daily breakfasts can be enjoyed on terraces rimmed with palm trees.
10. The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island, Georgia, is surrounded by moss-draped oaks and glistening marshes. The lodge is set within miles of beaches and wilderness, which means that guests can enjoy swimming, hiking, and canoeing nearby. Chefs use fresh produce grown on-site to prepare high-quality organic cuisine.
9. Shinta Mani Club sits in a tranquil and lush natural setting in Siem Reap, Cambodia, and is deal for a relaxing getaway. The resort includes 39 traditionally designed rooms, special spa therapies, private temple tours, creative menus, and a refreshing poolside bar.
8. Nayara Springs is located in the heart of Costa Rica's Arenal Volcano National Park. Visitors can take advantage of daily yoga classes and guest rooms with private plunge pools fed by mineral hot springs.
7. The Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem stands 10 floors high and features a stunningly open atrium. Grand staircases lead guests up to its 226 luxury guest rooms and suites, which include amenities like private balconies, large dining tables, saunas, and tablets that can control the room's functionalities with a single touch.
6. The Cal-a-Vie Health Spa is a luxury spa resort set in a 200-acre private oasis in Vista, California. The resort sits next to an exclusive 18-hole golf course and includes customised wellness courses, Mediterranean-style villas, and cooking classes from the hotel's chefs.
5. Portrait Roma is a boutique hotel set in the heart of Via Condotti in Rome, Italy. The 14 luxury suites were decorated by Florentine architect Michele Bönan to pay tribute to Salvatore Ferragamo. Guests can take advantage of perks like cooking classes from top Italian chefs and private dinners on the hotel's terrace.
4. ITC Grand Bharat, located in Haryana, India, has 100 suites that offer hand-tufted carpets, reading nooks, semi-private dip pools, and personal butlers. Those who want an even more opulent stay can go for the Presidential Villas, which include private elevators, decks with lap pools, and private patios.
3. Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Reserve & Wellness Retreat consists of 16 guest rooms, suites, and the Koro Lodge -- a private, fully-catered villa -- all nestled in the foothills of the Cederberg Mountains of South Africa. The area includes more than 130 ancient Bushman rock art sites and an award-winning spa.
2. The Lodge and Spa at Brush Creek Ranch is a luxury ranch situated on 30,000 acres of the Rocky Mountain wilderness in Wyoming. Ideal for exploring the great outdoors, the ranch features a 38,000-square-foot lodge, spa, and activities like private fly-fishing excursions, hiking, biking, trail running, or horseback riding.
1. Singita Grumeti -- made up of the Singita Sasakwa Lodge, the Singita Sabora Tented Camp, the Singita Faru Faru Lodge, the Singita Serengeti House, and Singita Explore -- sits adjacent to Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. The lodges offer everything from cottage suites and villas with plunge pools to luxury tents and a private moving camp.
