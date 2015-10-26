The 25 best hotels in the world, according to travellers

Talia Avakian
Aro ha wellness retreatFacebook/Aro HāThe Aro Hā Wellness Retreat is located in the Southern Alps of Glenorchy, New Zealand.

Condé Nast Traveller recently released its 2015 Readers’ Choice Awards, an annual set of rankings based on surveys of thousands of experienced travellers.

Included in the awards were readers’ rankings of the 100 best hotels in the world.

The hotels named all offer top-notch accommodations with amenities like personal butlers, private swimming pools, and incredible encounters with nature.

From a lodge set on a glacier-fed lake in Whistler to a resort situated on a 37,000-acre cattle ranch in Greenough, Montana, here are the 25 hotels travellers love most.

25. Triple Creek Ranch lies 75 miles south of Missoula in the mountains of western Montana. The all-inclusive luxury accommodations include one- to three-bedroom cabins, full ranch homes, and outdoor activities like horseback riding, hiking, snowshoeing, tennis, and swimming.

Triple Creek Ranch

For more on Triple Creek Ranch, click here »

Rooms star at around $US950 per night

24. Hotel d'Angleterre is set on the banks of Lake Leman in Geneva, Switzerland, and each room offers spectacular views of the lake or the Jet d'Eau fountain. Plush fabrics adorn its suites, and its charming lakeside restaurant offers fine dining options like caviar and foie gras.

Facebook/Hotel d'Angleterre

For more on Hotel d'Angleterre, click here »

Rooms start at around $US462 per night

23. Palazzo Avino is a five-star deluxe hotel in Ravello, on Italy's famed Amalfi coast. Built in a private villa that once belonged to a 12th-century noble family, the hotel boasts Michelin-starred dining options and sun decks with plunge pools perched high on cliffs.

Facebook/Palazzo Avino

For more on Palazzo Avino, click here »

Rooms start at around $US397 per night

22. The Nita Lake Lodge is nestled on the shores of a majestic glacier-fed lake in Whistler, Canada. The hotel provides easy access to the slopes and features oversized suites, a full-service spa, discounts on ski packages, and outdoor hot tubs with gorgeous mountain views.

Facebook/Nita Lake Lodge

For more on Nita Lake Lodge, click here »

Rooms start at around $US197 per night

21. The Waldorf Astoria Chicago boasts apartment-style rooms, an award-winning spa retreat, and expansive suites with private terraces and fireplaces. For the ultimate stay, select one of the hotel's private dining rooms, and the staff will customise menus to suit your personal tastes.

Facebook/WaldorfAstoriaChicago

For more on the Waldorf Astoria Chicago, click here »

Rooms start at around $US395 per night

20. At the Madikwe Safari Lodge, located in the Madikwe Game Reserve of South Africa, visitors are often treated to views of elephants bathing in the Marico River. The three-camp complex includes natural stonework, thatched-roof stone huts with private plunge pools, and candlelit dinners served on private decks.

TripAdvisor

For more on the Madikwe Safari Lodge, click here »

Rooms start at around $US631 per night

19. The Singita Sabi Sand is set on over 45,000 acres of South Africa's Kruger National Park and has been family-owned since 1926. Its Ebony Lodge sits on the banks of the Sand River, where safari-goers often get up-close views of the country's most impressive animals.

TripAdvisor

For more on the Singita Sabi Sand, click here »

Rooms start at around $US1,097 per night

18. To experience country house charm in luxury, head to the Summer Lodge Country House Hotel in Dorset, England. The property includes four acres of gardens, fine dining options, extensive wine cellars, and traditional British afternoon tea.

Facebook/Summer Lodge Hotel

For more on Summer Lodge Country House Hotel, click here »

Rooms start at around $US340 per night

17. AndBeyond has a variety of lodges and camps throughout South Africa, and its accommodations at the Sabi Sand Game Reserve are ideal for families and friends looking for an unforgettable safari adventure. Guests are invited to experience guided game drives where they will come across the country's best wildlife.

TripAdvisor

For more on the andBeyond Lodges & Camps at Sabi Sand Game Reserve, click here »

Rooms start at around $US597 per night

16. At Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport, Maine, guests stay in private cottages surrounded by birch groves. Lodge features include charming mezzanines, large stone fireplaces, soaring ceilings, and swimming pools, and its restaurant Earth delivers fresh ingredients from two on-site gardens.

Facebook/Hidden Pond

For more on Hidden Pond, click here »

Rooms start at around $US419 per night

14. Located in the Southern Alps of Glenorchy, New Zealand, the Aro Hā Wellness Retreat is designed to offer guests a rejuvenating stay. The resort offers nutrient-rich cuisine, relaxing deep-tissue massages, and stimulating fitness programs like alpine hiking and vinyasa yoga.

Facebook/Aro Hā

For more on the Aro Hā Wellness Retreat, click here »

Packages start at around $US4,550 for four nights

13. The C Lazy U Ranch is located in Granby, Colorado, and is a whopping 8,500 acres in size. It offers everything from horseback riding and white water rafting to skiing and ice skating. It's ideal for families, as there are activity programs for kids and luxurious spa treatments for adults.

TripAdvisor

For more on the C Lazy U Ranch, click here »

Rooms start at around $US374 per night

12. The Four Seasons Safari Lodge is set deep within the game reserves of Tanzania's Serengeti National Park. The destination is famous for its incredible view of the Great Migration, when more than one million wildebeest and thousands of gazelles and zebras are on the move.

Four Seasons Serengeti, Tanzania Lodge

For more on the Four Seasons Safari Lodge, click here »

Rooms start at around $US1,540 a night

11. One&Only The Palm Dubai is located on a stunning secluded enclave within the city. Private suites surround central courtyards and spa pools, exclusive beachfront villas provide sweeping views of the ocean, and daily breakfasts can be enjoyed on terraces rimmed with palm trees.

Facebook/One&Only The Palm Dubai

For more on One&Only The Palm, click here »

Rooms start at around $US694 per night

10. The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island, Georgia, is surrounded by moss-draped oaks and glistening marshes. The lodge is set within miles of beaches and wilderness, which means that guests can enjoy swimming, hiking, and canoeing nearby. Chefs use fresh produce grown on-site to prepare high-quality organic cuisine.

TripAdvisor

For more on The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island, click here »

Rooms start at around $US475 per night

9. Shinta Mani Club sits in a tranquil and lush natural setting in Siem Reap, Cambodia, and is deal for a relaxing getaway. The resort includes 39 traditionally designed rooms, special spa therapies, private temple tours, creative menus, and a refreshing poolside bar.

Facebook/Shinta Mani

For more on Shinta Mani Club, click here »

Rooms start at around $US241 per night

8. Nayara Springs is located in the heart of Costa Rica's Arenal Volcano National Park. Visitors can take advantage of daily yoga classes and guest rooms with private plunge pools fed by mineral hot springs.

Nayara Springs

For more on Nayara Springs, click here »

Rooms start at around $US650 per night

7. The Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem stands 10 floors high and features a stunningly open atrium. Grand staircases lead guests up to its 226 luxury guest rooms and suites, which include amenities like private balconies, large dining tables, saunas, and tablets that can control the room's functionalities with a single touch.

Facebook/Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem

For more on Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem, click here »

Rooms start at around $US550 per night

6. The Cal-a-Vie Health Spa is a luxury spa resort set in a 200-acre private oasis in Vista, California. The resort sits next to an exclusive 18-hole golf course and includes customised wellness courses, Mediterranean-style villas, and cooking classes from the hotel's chefs.

Cal-a-Vie

For more on Cal-a-Vie, click here »

Packages start at $US3,995 for three nights

5. Portrait Roma is a boutique hotel set in the heart of Via Condotti in Rome, Italy. The 14 luxury suites were decorated by Florentine architect Michele Bönan to pay tribute to Salvatore Ferragamo. Guests can take advantage of perks like cooking classes from top Italian chefs and private dinners on the hotel's terrace.

Facebook/Portrait Roma

For more on Portrait Roma, click here »

Rooms start at around $US511 per night

4. ITC Grand Bharat, located in Haryana, India, has 100 suites that offer hand-tufted carpets, reading nooks, semi-private dip pools, and personal butlers. Those who want an even more opulent stay can go for the Presidential Villas, which include private elevators, decks with lap pools, and private patios.

TripAdvisor

For more on ITC Grand Bharat, click here »

Rooms start at around $US415 per night

3. Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Reserve & Wellness Retreat consists of 16 guest rooms, suites, and the Koro Lodge -- a private, fully-catered villa -- all nestled in the foothills of the Cederberg Mountains of South Africa. The area includes more than 130 ancient Bushman rock art sites and an award-winning spa.

Courtesy of Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Reserve

For more on Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Reserve & Wellness Retreat, click here »

Rooms start at around $US492 per night

2. The Lodge and Spa at Brush Creek Ranch is a luxury ranch situated on 30,000 acres of the Rocky Mountain wilderness in Wyoming. Ideal for exploring the great outdoors, the ranch features a 38,000-square-foot lodge, spa, and activities like private fly-fishing excursions, hiking, biking, trail running, or horseback riding.

Brush Creek Ranch

For more on The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, click here »

Rooms start at about $US750 per person per night

1. Singita Grumeti -- made up of the Singita Sasakwa Lodge, the Singita Sabora Tented Camp, the Singita Faru Faru Lodge, the Singita Serengeti House, and Singita Explore -- sits adjacent to Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. The lodges offer everything from cottage suites and villas with plunge pools to luxury tents and a private moving camp.

Singita

For more on Singita Grumeti, click here »

Rooms at the Singita Faru Faru Lodge and Singita Sabora Tented Camp start at around $US1,150 per night

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.