Luxury comes at a price. But when you’re staying at one of the best hotels in the world, that price is worth it.
We’ve created the ultimate list of the 30 best hotels in the world.
To create this list, we aggregated five notable hotel rankings made by elite travel publications and websites: Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Hotels, Conde Nast Traveller’s Top 100 Hotels & Resorts, TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Hotels in the World, Fodor’s 100 Hotel Awards, and Jetsetter’s Best of the Best Awards. Read the full methodology here.
From Indian palaces to a luxe Montana ranch, here are the 30 best hotels in the world.
Feel like royalty at the breathtaking Oberoi Rajvilas, set in a 32-acre oasis of gardens. You'll find yourself surrounded by exotic bird life, a stunning 18th-century Shiva temple, gold leaf frescoes, magnificent crystal chandeliers, and relaxing swimming pools.
Built in the traditional Rajasthani style, the resort offers a luxurious spa, master suites, and private dining pavilions for guests.
Set on a stunning stretch of beach along Bali's Nusa Dua bay, The Mulia has elegant suites with butler service and gorgeous oceanfront pools. The resort has nine different restaurants and bars that are staffed by high profile culinary teams.
The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch is a luxury ranch situated on 30,000 acres of the Rocky Mountain wilderness in Wyoming. Ideal for exploring the great outdoors, the ranch features a 38,000-square-foot lodge, spa, collection of cabin suites and residences, and outdoor activities like private fly-fishing excursions, hiking, biking, trail running, or horseback riding.
The property took the No. 2 spot on Conde Nast Traveller's list, but didn't make any other lists.
Set in an 18th-century Baroque Building in the middle of Old Town Prague, Four Seasons Hotel Prague combines a historic setting with modern amenities. The hotel is steps from the Charles Bridge and offers incredible views of the Vltava River and Prague Castle, as well as several fine dining options.
The Gili Lankanfushi Maldives resort is located in a remote setting on a private island in the North Malé Atoll in the Maldives. With 45 overwater villas and private residences that are only accessible by boat and offer up-close looks of the vibrant marine life, the hotel is a favourite with honeymooners and couples. The property is also renowned for its customer service as each guest receives a personal assistant who welcomes them with fresh fruit.
The hotel took the No. 1 spot on TripAdvisor's list, but didn't make any other lists.
Located in a riverine forest, Londolozi Game Reserve is a five-camp preserve set on 35,000 acres of bushland. Guests can explore the wildlife through safari excursions or on-site outdoor candlelight dinners with white linens. It's not uncommon to see elephants roaming while taking a dip in one of the plunge pools or laying out on a wooden deck at this luxe family-run property.
The hotel took the No. 1 spot on Conde Nast Traveller's list, but didn't make any other lists.
Located in California's Napa Valley, Solage Calistoga is a luxurious retreat with a geothermal water bathhouse where you can get a mudslide spa treatment, a state-of-the-art gym, yoga studio, and a Michelin-starred restaurant called Solbar. The surrounding mountainous area is built for hiking, biking, and jogging, but there are also incredible wineries and vineyards for oenophiles and foodies.
Located along the pristine shores of Kiawah Island, South Carolina, Sanctuary Hotel at Kiawah Island Golf Resort was designed to resemble a traditional southern seaside mansion. There are 255 spacious rooms and suites, including the 3,000-square-foot Presidential Suite, that are decorated with handcrafted desks, armoires, sofas, and other furnishings.
Overlooking the Rue de la Paix and within walking distance of Place Vendôme and Opéra Garnier, Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme has an ideal location within Paris. The luxe hotel is home to Michelin-starred restaurant Pur' and also has a gorgeous spa with a whirlpool bath, steam room, sauna, gym, and four treatment rooms.
At the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort, guests have access to personalised butler service, 24-hour private dining, a selection of on-site restaurants that include Carolina (winner of the AAA Five Diamond Award), a 10,000-square-foot spa, signature golf courses, tennis courts nestled under palm trees, and three infinity pools set on the beachfront. Guests can also request 'Pool Butlers' who will arrange snorkelling tours and reservations or excursions in the area.
Singita Kruger National Park is the perfect place to stay in luxury while on safari. There are two lodges on the property (Lebombo Lodge and Sweni Lodge), and the resort offers twice-daily game drives with safari guides who can help point out the area's wildlife, including lions, elephants, buffalo, zebras, and black rhinos.
Named after Norwegian Olympic Gold Medal skier Stein Eriksen, Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley is nestled in the middle of the mountains at Utah's Deer Valley Resort. Named 'World's Best Ski Hotel' in 2014 by the World Ski Awards, the hotel offers 180 rooms and suites designed in natural textures, over 145 stone fireplaces, cathedral ceilings, a luxurious spa, and proximity to world-class skiing terrain.
Lion Sands is a luxurious family-run property that has magnificent views of the Sabi River. Rooms are decorated in ebony and ivory with African artifacts, and rooms in the Ivory Lodge come with large windows and private terraces for up-close views of the elephants and lions roaming the lush landscape.
Located at the southernmost tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, the One&Only Palmilla Los Cabos overlooks the Pacific Ocean and the craggy rocks that jut out from it. The resort has a vintage Mexican feel, but with luxe amenities like a spa, golf course, pools, restaurants helmed by a Michelin-starred chef, and a private yacht.
Guests can stay in single-story and three-story 'casas' encircling the resort grounds. Each room comes with a patio or balcony, stunning ocean views, and 24-hour butler service.
The Inn at Palmetto Bluff sits along South Carolina's May River and is set within a 22,000-acre development with breathtaking nature preserves, walking trails, villages, a marina, and a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. Guest cottages and homes include vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and verandas with gorgeous views. Plus, there are cooking classes, horseback riding excursions and trips on the hotel's 100-year-old yacht.
With its central location in the neighbourhood of Santa Cruz, Hotel Alfonso XIII is an ideal place to stay for those visiting the charming city of Seville. The hotel itself is a masterpiece of Moorish, Castilian, and Andalusian style and architecture -- think beautifully crafted ceramic tiles and wood finishes. There's a courtyard, gardens, pool, and plenty of delicious restaurants to try.
Ashford Castle is as grand as it gets. The castle sits on 350 acres along the shores of Lough Corrib and dates all the way back to 1228. The opulent rooms feature plush beds with Egyptian cotton sheets, and there's almost every activity imaginable: falconry, fishing, archery, golf, horse riding, boating, tennis, cycling, and kayaking. If you want to feel like nobility, Ashford is the place to go.
With 200 luxurious rooms, five miles of private beach, and the Georgian -- the only Forbes Five Star restaurant in the state -- the Cloister doesn't leave much to be desired. The property's main building -- the Cloister -- was built in a Mediterranean style, and is bordered by gardens and the river. Besides the Cloister there are are two other buildings: the Cloister Beach Club Suites, and the Cloister Ocean Villas. Guests have access to a spa, boating, squash, and tennis courts.
A mix of both old and new, the Gritti Palace is the perfect place to experience Venetian art and style. Although the hotel was restored, it still has pieces that are original: wooden ceilings, its entrance flooring, dressing table mirrors, 18th-century wall lamps, and more. The palace also boasts the largest rooftop terrace in the city, as well as amazing views of the Grand Canal and Venetian Lagoon -- guests will be hard pressed to determine what's better: the view or the food.
Jade Mountain St. Lucia is described as a 'cornucopia of organic architecture;' the hotel is meant to celebrate St. Lucia's stunning beauty, and that it does. The hotel's mosaic-tiled infinity pools and stone covered terraces look out onto majestic green mountains and the crystal clear waters of the Caribbean Sea. Jade Mountain offers 24 sanctuaries with private infinity pools, as well as five sky Jacuzzi suites.
Housed in an elegant skyscraper designed by renowned architect Mies van der Rohe, the Langham Chicago sits along the Chicago River, in a location that's near many of the city's landmarks -- Millenium and Grant Parks, the Magnificent Mile, and Navy Pier. The property offers a pool, spa, fitness center, private club, and butler service.
The Langham ranked on four out of the five lists: Travel + Leisure, TripAdvisor, Fodor's, and Jetsetter.
Described as a golfer's paradise, The Lodge at Sea Island Golf Club was made to look like an English country manor. The hotel has 40 rooms and sits on St. Simon's Island, making it relatively secluded. The Lodge is surrounded by the property's two 18-hole golf courses and provides guests with some good old fashioned southern hospitality -- think a 24-hour butler service.
The only Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond Hotel in Rhode Island, Ocean House is the classic New England seaside resort. The hotel has 49 guestrooms and 18 suites and offers unique activities such as croquet, squash, and wine and cooking classes. Ocean House's terrace, complete with tables and chairs shaded by umbrellas, is the ideal spot for an afternoon cocktail while watching the waves.
An ideal resort for the whole family, Primland is home to an impressive golf course, high class dining, and a spa. Its location in Virginia's vibrant Blue Ridge Mountains also makes Primland an ideal resort for biking, kayaking, stargazing, fishing, hiking, and other outdoor activities. The resort itself treasures the land it sits on and is very eco-friendly. A trip during autumn will ensure a glimpse at some beautiful fall foliage.
Taking the No. 1 spot on this year's Travel + Leisure world's best hotels list, the Oberoi Udaivilas borders the serene waters of Lake Pichola and is spread over 50 acres, complete with a wildlife sanctuary. The hotel was built to reflect the layout of Udaipur -- outdoor corridors link the hotel's various domes and serve as ideal walkways to enjoy the magnificent view.
The intricate architecture and room designs were inspired by India's Mewar region, and the whole experience of staying here is over the top: Guests arrive at the grand estate by private boat, then go on to their private suites, many of which have private pools and terraces.
The Four Seasons Gresham Palace is located in Szechenyi Square at the end of Budapest's famous Chain Bridge and offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Danube River and some of the city's most impressive landmarks. The hotel itself is an 'art nouveau landmark' that 'combines historical elegance with ultra modern comforts,' like a pool, fitness center, and spa. The suites are what you would expect from a palace: stately and spacious.
Want to feel like royalty? Try Castello di Casole, a restored Italian castle nestled among the picturesque green rolling hills of Tuscany, Italy. The castle dates back all the way to the 10th century and still retains its old world feel as evidenced by the exposed stonework and mosaics found in the rooms. There's also a spa, pool, fitness center, and multiple fine dining options.
Nayara's location is truly majestic: The hotel is perched atop a cliff surrounded by lush emerald forests and tropical gardens that look out onto the Arenal volcano. Large screened windows allow for gorgeous views of the rooms' private terraces and gardens that offer a Jacuzzi and rain shower. For the full luxury experience, guests should also visit the hotel's spa.
The Nayara Hotel took the No. 2 spot on TripAdvisor's list and ranked at No. 18 on Conde Nast Traveller's list.
Set on over 45,000 acres, the Singita Sabi Sand game reserve has been family-owned since 1926. The first of the property's three lodges -- Singita Ebony Lodge -- was opened in 1994, and since then Singita Boulders Lodge and Singita Castleton have opened. Sitting adjacent to Kruger National Park, Sabi Sand offers luxurious accommodations right in the heart of the African bush. The Ebony Lodge sits on the banks of the Sand River, which is known as 'big cat country,' so safari-goers are sure to spot some of the country's most impressive animals.
The property ranked high on both Travel + Leisure and Conde Nast Traveller's lists.
Rooms at the Ebony Lodge starts at around $US1,250 per adult per night.
Described as a 'Montana hideaway,' Triple Creek Ranch lies 75 miles south of Missoula in the mountains of western Montana. The all-inclusive luxury ranch has one- to three-bedroom cabins or full ranch homes and offers plenty of activities to keep guests busy such as horseback riding, hiking, snowshoeing, tennis, or swimming. The hotel is renowned for its excellent service.
The hotel took the No. 3 spot on Travel + Leisure's world's best hotels list and No. 5 on Conde Nast Traveller's list. It also ranked on Fodor's list.
