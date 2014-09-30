The 20 Best Hotels In America

We recently came out with our list of the World’s Best Hotels, and several hotels on that list were right here in the USA.

So we decided to dig deeper into our results and come up with a list of the Best Hotels in America.

To create this list, we aggregated four notable hotel rankings made by elite travel publications and websites: Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Hotel Awards, Condé Nast Traveller’s Top 100 Hotels & Resorts (part of its annual Reader’s Choice Awards), TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Hotels In The World (part of its annual Travellers’ Choice Awards), and the Fodor’s 100 Hotel Awards.

From Hawaiian beachside resorts to luxurious golf resorts in Georgia, here are the best hotels in the U.S.

