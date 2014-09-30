The 20 Best Hotels In America

We recently came out with our list of the World’s Best Hotels, and several hotels on that list were right here in the USA.
So we decided to dig deeper into our results and come up with a list of the Best Hotels in America.
To create this list, we aggregated four notable hotel rankings made by elite travel publications and websites: Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Hotel Awards, Condé Nast Traveller’s Top 100 Hotels & Resorts (part of its annual Reader’s Choice Awards), TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Hotels In The World (part of its annual Travellers’ Choice Awards), and the Fodor’s 100 Hotel Awards.
From Hawaiian beachside resorts to luxurious golf resorts in Georgia, here are the best hotels in the U.S.
This rural Vermont hotel feels like a high-end summer camp for adults, with its sprawling grounds, glamorous yet rustic cabins, and endless activities, such as snowshoeing, hiking, canoeing, biking, fly fishing, and more. The resort has a laid-back vibe, yet is renowned for its excellent service and intimate feel.
The hotel ranked at No. 41 on Condé Nast Traveller's list.
Rooms start from $US1,725 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5419d7186bb3f76e518e964d-1200-900/twin-farms-hotel.jpg' alt='Twin Farms hotel' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
The Carlyle is one of New York City's most historic, glamorous, and luxurious hotels. Mariah Carey has stayed there, as have U.S. Presidents Harry Truman and John F. Kennedy. It's home to the iconic Bemelmans Bar, as well as a fine-dining restaurant and large guest rooms with classic decor.
The hotel ranked at No. 33 on Travel + Leisure.
Rooms start from $US675 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5419d54f6bb3f7a0498e964b-1200-900/carlyle-hotel-nyc.jpg' alt='Carlyle hotel nyc' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Located in Charleston's historic district, the French Quarter Inn is a romantic hotel that's lauded for its excellent service.
The hotel ranked at No. 54 on T+L and No. 18 on TripAdvisor.
Rooms start from $US329 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5419d03aecad042a0a8e964b-1200-924/french-quarter-inn-1.jpg' alt='French Quarter Inn' link='https://www.facebook.com/FrenchQuarterInn/photos/a.406220676059133.115159.127574640590406/704662572881607/?type=3&theatre' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Located in a 1903 Beaux Arts building in Boston's swanky Beacon Hill neighbourhood, the XV Beacon stands out with its rooftop garden, spacious rooms with fireplaces, and free in-house Lexus car service.
The hotel was ranked at No. 28 on Condé Nast Traveller.
Rooms start from $US395 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5419bded6bb3f77a6c8e9648-1200-924/xv-beacon-hotel-in-boston.jpg' alt='XV Beacon hotel in Boston' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
This Sonoma wine country hotel feels homey yet luxurious, with a Michelin-starred farm-to-table restaurant and a luxurious spa.
It made T+L's list at No. 28.
Rooms start from $US595 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5419bbe36bb3f7d2628e964a-1200-900/farmhouse-inn.jpg' alt='Farmhouse Inn' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
The Mandarin Oriental is the new standard for luxury hotels in Las Vegas. It feels like an oasis from the hustle of the Strip, and it's great for a romantic getaway.
The hotel ranked No. 24 on Travel + Leisure.
Rooms start from $US225 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53b420e8ecad041c2bd8477f-1200-800/las-vegas-tearoom-dusk-1.jpg' alt='Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Located in Park City, Utah, the Stein Eriksen Lodge offers ski-in/ski-out access to Deer Valley Resort, an enormous spa, and a fine dining restaurant.
The hotel ranked No. 21 on Travel + Leisure.
Rooms start from $US225 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5419a8fb6bb3f743158e9653-1200-924/steineriksenlodgedeervalleywinter.jpg' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Stein Eriksen Lodge
The Brewery Gulch Inn is so quiet that guests might wake up to a deer grazing outside their window. There are also beautiful ocean views to wake up to and untouched grounds to explore.
The hotel ranked at No. 20 on Travel + Leisure's list.
Rooms start from $US325 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5418a3836da8111d4a5cd2f8-1200-900/brewery-gulch-inn-1.jpg' alt='Brewery gulch inn' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Brewery Gulch Inn
Surrounded by views of Napa Valley's vineyards, Auberge du Soleil is home to a Michelin-starred restaurant and a luxurious spa that make for the perfect weekend getaway from San Francisco.
The hotel ranked on on both Travel + Leisure (No. 83) and Condé Nast Traveller (No. 33).
Rooms from $US1,200 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/54120e476bb3f7a178bc2abb-1200-900/auberge-du-soleil.jpg' alt='Auberge du Soleil' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
This exclusive Chicago hotel has nice perks like a house car that guests can use to get around Chicago and enormous rooms with fireplaces and Ferragamo bath products.
The hotel ranked at No. 14 on Condé Nast Traveller.
Rooms start from $US453 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/54120b93ecad04473d06c6a6-1192-894/waldorf-astoria-chicago-3.jpg' alt='Waldorf Astoria Chicago' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
This rustic and eco-friendly resort is popular for romantic getaways. There are rooms that are carved into the cliffs that feel completely private and there are sprawling ocean and mountain views.
Post Ranch Inn ranked at No. 14 on Travel + Leisure.
Rooms start from $US1,150 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/54120a0a6bb3f7f259e99dbe-1192-894/post-ranch-inn-big-sur-1.jpg' alt='Post Ranch Inn Big Sur' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Facebook/PostRanchInn
Widely considered the best hotel in Chicago, The Langham is located inside a Mies van der Rohe-designed building and is decorated with luxe materials like marble and original art by world-famous artists like Anish Kapoor.
The hotel ranked at No. 6 on Travel + Leisure's list.
Rooms start from $US600 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/541207ae69bedda20e8bb291-1192-894/the-langham-chicago-3.jpg' alt='The Langham Chicago' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
This classic New England seaside resort only made Travel + Leisure's list (No. 5), but it ranked so highly that it earned it a top spot on our list.
Rooms start from $US1,135 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5412043c6bb3f7f33ee99dbb-1200-900/ocean-house-hotel-in-rhode-island-1.jpg' alt='Ocean House hotel in Rhode Island' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
The sprawling grounds of this hotel are so well-manicured that it feels like strolling through a park. Guests rave about the amazing food and service, as well as the plethora of activities, like golf, swimming, clay shooting, kayaking, and tennis.
It ranked on both Travel + Leisure (No. 41) and Condé Nast Traveller (No. 63), but missed our world list.
Rooms start from $US500 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/54120097eab8eab253ce63a9-1200-924/the-cloister-at-sea-island-2.jpg' alt='The Cloister at Sea Island' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Sea Island
The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai at Historic Ka'upulehu has Hawaiian design, a stunning oceanfront location, and nice features like a PGA golf course, seven pools, tennis courts, and Ka'upulehu Cultural Center.
The hotel ranked at No. 22 on Travel + Leisure and No. 82 on Condé Nast Traveller, but just missed our world ranking.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/541098456bb3f7fe0b123b2a-1200-900/four-seasons-hualalai-1.jpg' alt='Four seasons hualalai' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Four Seasons
Triple Creek Ranch is a rustic yet elegant ranch in Montana's Big Sky Country. Guests can stay in private cabins or suites and take advantage of Montana's endless wilderness by hiking, horseback riding, rafting, or skiing.
The hotel took the No. 1 spot on Travel + Leisure's list but didn't make any other lists in our ranking. It ranked at No. 24 on our world list.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53fb67dd69bedd361742b1b2-1200-600/triple-creek-ranch.jpg' alt='Triple Creek Ranch' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
The 21c Museum Hotel is not just a contemporary boutique hotel. It's also a contemporary art museum and cultural civic center. After checking out cool art installations and exhibits in the public areas, guests can retreat to their rooms, which are modern and subdued.
The hotel ranked on both Condé Nast Traveller and Fodor's, and ranked at No. 21 on our world list.
Rooms start at about $US200 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53fb68196bb3f73b79d26fa6-1200-600/21c-museum-hotel-cincinnati-2.jpg' alt='21c Museum Hotel Cincinnati' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
The Lodge at Sea Island Golf Club is a golfer's paradise with three renowned golf courses (including Plantation and Seaside, two 18-hole championship courses) and a top golf performance center. After a day of golf, guests can unwind in the luxe accommodations or indulge in a treatment at the spa.
The hotel made Travel + Leisure (No. 12) and Condé Nast Traveller (No. 31). It ranked at No. 5 on our main list.
Rooms start from around $US495 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/541200f46bb3f79031e99dbb-1200-924/the-lodge-at-sea-island-golf-club-2.jpg' alt='The Lodge At Sea Island Golf Club' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Sea Island
The Lodge at Sea Island
