The 26 Best Hotels In The World

The average cost of a luxury hotel is as much as $US660 a night at some destinations. If you’re shelling out that much money for a single night, you want to make sure you get pampered with stellar service and over-the-top amenities — and plenty of hotels deliver.
We’ve created the ultimate list of the best hotels in the world by aggregating four notable hotel rankings made by elite travel publications and websites.
The rankings we used were Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Hotel Awards, Condé Nast Traveller’s Top 100 Hotels & Resorts (part of its annual Reader’s Choice Awards), TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Hotels In The World (part of its annual Travellers’ Choice Awards), and the Fodor’s 100 Hotel Awards.
You can read our complete methodology and see numerical scores here.
Arenal National Park, Costa Rica
Located in the heart of Arenal Volcano National Park, Nayara Springs allows guests to immerse themselves in nature while still enjoying all the amenities of a luxury hotel, like a gorgeous spa, fine restaurants, daily yoga classes, Spanish lessons, and insanely luxurious guest rooms, which feature private plunge pools fed by natural mineral hot springs.
It took the No. 2 spot on Travel + Leisure's list.
Rooms start at about $US500 per night.
This remote New Zealand hotel took the top spot on our list of the World's Best Hotels last year, but now sits at No. 24. The private retreat is located on 6,000 acres and has golf, tennis, beach access, an infinity pool, and a renowned spa to keep guests entertained.
The hotel tied for No. 1 on Condé Nast Traveller's list, but didn't make any other lists on our ranking.
Rooms start at about $US1,290 per night.
Located on a 30-acre private estate in the heart of South Africa's wine country, La Residence Franschhoek is an opulent yet homey property renowned for its stellar service and gorgeous views of the nearby mountains and vineyards.
The hotel tied for No. 1 on Condé Nast Traveller's list, but dropped down in our ranking because it didn't make any other lists.
Rooms from $US700 per night for a double.
Triple Creek Ranch is a rustic yet elegant ranch in Montana's Big Sky Country. Guests can stay in private cabins or suites and take advantage of Montana's endless wilderness by hiking, horseback riding, rafting, or skiing.
The hotel took the No. 1 spot on Travel + Leisure's list but didn't make any other lists in our ranking.
The 21c Museum Hotel is not just a contemporary boutique hotel. It's also a contemporary art museum and cultural civic center. After checking out cool art installations and exhibits in the public areas, guests can retreat to their rooms, which are modern and subdued.
The hotel ranked on both Condé Nast Traveller and Fodor's.
Rooms start at about $US200 per night.
Jade Mountain benefits from the natural beauty of Soufriere's hilly terrain and terrific sea views. Each of the 29 suites is unique, but all have only three walls, offering unbelievable panoramic views.
It took the No. 31 spot on T+L's list and the No. 63 spot on Condé Nast Traveller's list.
Rooms start at about $US1,000 a night.
Le Bristol stands for French luxury. It's one of the few hotels in France to be awarded 'Palace' status -- the country's highest star rating possible. It's home to a three-star Michelin restaurant, a private spa, and Le Bar du Bristol.
It ranked on both Travel + Leisure (No. 45) and Condé Nast Traveller (No. 38).
Rooms start from about $US1,100 a night.
The Capella Pedregal has one of the best locations in Mexico, right on the southernmost tip of the Baja California peninsula. The 24-acre property accesses the beach and mountains and features large oceanfront pools, restaurants, and rooms.
It ranked on both Travel + Leisure (No. 15) and Condé Nast Traveller (No. 63).
Room start from about $US600 per night.
With its private over-water bungalow suites (many of which have plunge pools) and endless views of the clear turquoise waters of the South Pacific, the Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora is the stuff of honeymoons.
Last year, the Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora ranked at No. 3 on our list, but this year it dropped down 10 spots. It ranked on three lists: T+L's (No. 59), Condé Nast Traveller (No. 22), and TripAdvisor (No. 24).
Rooms start at about $US1,500 per night.
Guests who stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, a converted palazzo and conventino, feel like they're living in a Renaissance-era Italian palazzo, with its gilded ceilings, frescoes and murals, and luxurious decor.
The Florence hotel ranked on three lists: Travel + Leisure (No. 44), Conde Nast Traveller (No. 33), and TripAdvisor (No. 25).
Rooms start at about $US865 per night.
With its secluded location in Punta Mita overlooking the Pacific Ocean, its luxe amenities, and its exceptional service, the St. Regis Punta Mita is the ideal hotel for honeymooners.
It ranked at No. 16 on Travel + Leisure and No. 8 on TripAdvisor.
Rooms start from about $US400 per night.
Located at the southernmost tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, the One&Only Palmilla overlooks the Pacific Ocean and the craggy rocks that jut out from it. The resort has a vintage Mexican feel, but with luxe amenities like a spa, golf course, pools, restaurants helmed by a Michelin-starred chef, and a private yacht.
It ranked on Travel + Leisure (No. 35) and Condé Nast Traveller (No. 22).
Rooms start from around $US450 per night.
St. Simons Island, Georgia, U.S.
The Lodge at Sea Island Golf Club is a golfer's paradise with three renowned golf courses (including Plantation and Seaside, two 18-hole championship courses) and a top golf performance center. After a day of golf, guests can unwind in the luxe accommodations or indulge in a treatment at the spa.
The hotel made Travel + Leisure (No. 12) and Condé Nast Traveller (No. 31).
Rooms start from around $US495 per night.
Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Riviera Maya, Mexico
Regarded as one of the best luxury properties in Mexico, the Rosewood Mayakoba puts guests in close proximity to the Yucatan's gorgeous white sand beaches, cenotes, and ancient Mayan ruins. The hotel has luxurious suites that either overlook the ocean or a private quiet lagoon, and are filled with high-end amenities like butler service and private plunge pools.
The hotel ranked high on both Travel + Leisure (No. 25) and Condé Nast Traveller (No. 15).
Rooms start from around $US515 per night.
Located in the middle of the Costa Rican rain forest, the Nayara Hotel Spa & Gardens feels like a tropical retreat with stellar service, a luxurious spa, fine restaurants, and spacious rooms.
It's considered one of the most romantic resorts, and ranked highly on three rankings: TripAdvisor (No. 4), Travel + Leisure (No. 23), and Condé Nast Traveller (No. 63).
Rooms start from around $US280 per night.
The Oberoi Udaivilas took the no. 2 spot on our list last year, but moved to the top of the list this year.
The whole experience of staying here is over the top: Guests arrive at the grand estate by private boat, then go on to their private suites, many of which have private pools and terraces.
It regularly makes 'world's best' lists, and this year it ranked on T+L's (No. 9), Condé Nast's (No. 46), and TripAdvisor's (No. 5) lists.
Rooms start at about $US585 per night.
