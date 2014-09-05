The 26 Best Hotels In The World

The average cost of a luxury hotel is as much as $US660 a night at some destinations. If you’re shelling out that much money for a single night, you want to make sure you get pampered with stellar service and over-the-top amenities — and plenty of hotels deliver.

We’ve created the ultimate list of the best hotels in the world by aggregating four notable hotel rankings made by elite travel publications and websites.

The rankings we used were Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Hotel Awards, Condé Nast Traveller’s Top 100 Hotels & Resorts (part of its annual Reader’s Choice Awards), TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Hotels In The World (part of its annual Travellers’ Choice Awards), and the Fodor’s 100 Hotel Awards.

You can read our complete methodology and see numerical scores here.

