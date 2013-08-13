The 25 Best Hotels In The World

Whether you’re watching zebras frolic in an African plain while being served fresh-baked pastries or swimming with sea turtles right outside your private over-water bungalow in Bora Bora, world travellers know that a luxury hotel can easily make for a dream vacation.

We’ve created the ultimate list of the best hotels in the world by aggregating four notable hotel rankings made by elite travel publications and websites.

The rankings we used were Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Hotel Awards, Conde Nast Traveller’s Top 100 Hotels & Resorts (part of its annual Reader’s Choice Awards), TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Hotels In The World (part of its annual Travellers’ Choice Awards), and the Fodor’s 100 Hotel Awards.

