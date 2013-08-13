The 25 Best Hotels In The World

Whether you’re watching zebras frolic in an African plain while being served fresh-baked pastries or swimming with sea turtles right outside your private over-water bungalow in Bora Bora, world travellers know that a luxury hotel can easily make for a dream vacation.
We’ve created the ultimate list of the best hotels in the world by aggregating four notable hotel rankings made by elite travel publications and websites.
The rankings we used were Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Hotel Awards, Conde Nast Traveller’s Top 100 Hotels & Resorts (part of its annual Reader’s Choice Awards), TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Hotels In The World (part of its annual Travellers’ Choice Awards), and the Fodor’s 100 Hotel Awards.
Score: 0.98
Location: Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda
Laying claim to its own private island and three white sand beaches, Jumby Bay is the ultimate escape from reality. Sweeping views of the Caribbean make this former sugar plantation a haven of relaxation and natural beauty.
It ranked #28 on Conde Nast's list and Fodor's named it a 'Best All-Inclusive' hotel.
Rooms start at about $US1,000 per night.
Score: 0.98
Location: Casole d'Elsa, Italy
Castello di Casole is a sprawling Tuscan estate dating back to the 10th century. Surrounded by vineyards and orchards, the getaway is a wine-lover's dream.
It ranked #2 on T+L's list.
Rooms start at about $US585 per night.
Score: 0.99
Location: Maldives, Maldives
Take a true blue lagoon vacation at Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, a collection of rustic villas running along the white sand beaches of the Maldives. Hammock lounging and dolphin watching are musts at this tropical paradise.
It ranked #2 on Conde Nast's list.
Rooms start at around $US1,720 per night.
Score: 1
Location: Hamilton Island, Australia
Located on a secluded Australian island brushing up against the Great Barrier Reef, Qualia, which is Latin for 'a deeper sensory experience,' provides everything necessary for relaxation and adventure.
It only made one last (Conde Nast's), but it took the #1 spot on that list.
Rooms start at about $US900 per night.
Score: 1.04
Location: Ravello, Italy
Resting in the hills of the Amalfi Coast, Palazzo Avino redefines Italian luxury, with sunbathing decks that blend seamlessly into the Mediterranean. The twelfth century palace is brimming with both history and charm.
It took the #47 spot on T+L, and the #5 spot on Conde Nast's list.
Rooms start at about $US300 per night.
Score: 1.04
Location: Luang Prabang, Laos
La Residence Phou Vao features a spa entirely stocked with products from local organic gardens and farms and offers gorgeous views of the former royal capital of Luang Prabang, making it a perfect destination to relax in style.
It ranked high on T+L's (#27) and TripAdvisor's (#12) lists.
Rooms start about $US395 per night.
Score: 1.09
Location: Bluffton, South Carolina
Visit the Inn at Palmetto Bluff for rustic, secluded cottages that bump up against vibrant wetlands and marine forests. Guests can enjoy horseback riding excursions and trips on the hotel's 100-year-old yacht.
It ranked #17 on Conde Nast's list and Fodor's called it 'Fun for All Ages.'
Rooms start about $US670 per night.
Score: 1.09
Location: Sea Island, Georgia
The Cloister Sea Island is a perfect coastal getaway, housed in a Mediterranean-style mansion on 1,000 acres of island land. With golf courses, spas, and an ice cream parlor, the hotel is a luxury getaway for the whole family.
It ranked on both T+L's (#23) and Conde Nast's (#48) lists.
Rooms start about #375 per night.
Score: 1.09
Location: Soufriere, St. Lucia
The wonderfully colourful open-air Anse Chastanet Resort offers unreal views of the Caribbean coast. No need for TV at this luxurious getaway -- amazing snorkelling and scuba diving destinations are just a short swim away.
It ranked high on T+L's (21) and Conde Nast's (#52) lists.
Rooms start at about $US400 per night.
Score: 1.09
Location: Hong Kong (SAR), China
With garden terraces offering stunning views of the city of Hong Kong and Victoria Harbor, The Upper House is an oasis of calm in the middle of one of the world's busiest cities.
It ranked #5 on TripAdvisor's list and Fodor's named it a 'City Chic' hotel.
Rooms start at about $US650 per night.
Score: 1.13
Location: Jaipur, India
Proudly emulating the lifestyle of India's aristocracy, the Oberoi Rajvilas features 32 acres of sumptuous gardens, beautiful rooms with four poster beds, and gorgeous hand-painted murals.
It ranked on both T+L's (#19) and Conde Nast's (#52) lists.
Rooms start at about $US575 per night.
Score: 1.17
Location: St. James Parish, Nevis
A white sand paradise, Nisbet Plantation is a converted Caribbean sugar plantation that places top values on privacy and comfort for its guests. The 30-acre property offers plenty of options for recreation and relaxation.
It ranked on both T+L's (#22) and Conde Nast's (#42) lists.
Rooms start at about $US710 per night.
Score: 1.22
Location: Moremi Game Reserve, Botswana
Elephants wander freely though Mombo Camp, one of the most amazing wilderness experiences money can buy. Dine on the Okavango Delta plain, relax in a private pool, or venture into the amazing beauty of Botswana.
Travel + Leisure named it the best hotel in the world this year, and it also took the #79 spot on Conde Nast's list.
Rooms start about $US2,200 per night.
Score: 1.25
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
Featuring nine in-house restaurants and floor-to-ceiling windows in its beautiful suites, the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok has perfected the luxury experience.
It ranked #31 on T+L's list, #41 on Conde Nast's list, and Fodor's named it a 'Global Icon.'
Rooms start at about $US400 per night.
Score: 1.28
Location: Chicago, Illinois
A true gem of the Midwest, the Waldorf Astoria is located in Chicago's upscale Gold Coast neighbourhood, along the lakefront. The 60-story building evokes Parisian hotels in the 1920s.
T+L's placed it at #44, Conde Nast placed it higher at #12, and Fodor's listed it as a 'City Chic' hotel.
Rooms start at about $US475 per night.
Score: 1.38
Location: Soufriere, St. Lucia
Jade Mountain benefits from the natural beauty of Soufriere's hilly terrain and terrific sea views. Each of the 29 suites is unique, but all have only three walls, offering unbelievable panoramic views.
It took the #14 spot on T+L's list, the #62 spot on Conde Nast's list, and Fodor's called it a hotel for a 'Trip of a Lifetime.'
Rooms start at about $US1,000 per night.
Score: 1.43
Location: Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, USA
The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is a dazzling beachfront property set along the Kona-Kohala coast with ocean views from almost all of its 243 rooms.
TripAdvisor named it the best hotel in the world. It also ranked at #58 on Conde Nast's list.
Rooms start at about $US825 per night.
Score: 1.44
Location: Sultanahmet, Istanbul, Turkey
Despite its less than glamorous past (the building was once a Turkish prison), the Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul is now among the best Turkey has to offer, complete with stunning nighttime views of the Hagia Sophia.
It ranked high on Conde Nast's (#25) and TripAdvisor's (#9) lists.
Rooms start at about $US750 per night.
Score: 1.46
Location: Cape Town, South Africa
Cape Grace offers stunning views of South Africa's Table Mountain, luxurious suites, and easy access to Cape Town's waterfront.
The hotel took the #2 spot on TripAdvisor's list, and it also ranked at #26 on T+L's list.
Rooms start at about $US1,300 per night.
Score: 1.83
Location: Kruger National Park Area, South Africa
Another luxury property in Kruger park, Singita Kruger National Park is the perfect place to stay in luxury while on safari. There are two lodges on the property (Lebombo Lodge and Sweni Lodge), and the resort offers twice-daily game drives.
It ranked high on both T+L's (#3) and Conde Nast's (#14) lists.
Rooms start at about $US1,700 per night.
Score: 1.84
Location: Bora Bora, French Polynesia
With its private over-water bungalow suites (many of which have plunge pools) and endless views of the clear turquoise waters of the South Pacific, the Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora is the stuff of honeymoons.
It ranked high on both T+L's (#5) and Conde Nast's (#9) lists.
Rooms start at about $US1,000 per night.
Score: 1.88
Location: Udaipur, India
Consistently ranked on the world's best hotels lists (it made TripAdvisor, T+L, and Conde Nast's lists), the Oberoi Udaivilas stands for five-star luxury in India.
The whole experience of staying here is over-the-top: Guests arrive at the grand estate by private boat then go on to their private suites, many of which have private pools and terraces.
It ranked on T+L's (#8), Conde Nast's (#15), and TripAdvisor's (#22) lists.
Rooms start at about $US525 per night.
Score: 1.9
Location: North Island, New Zealand
The Lodge at Kauri Cliff is a private retreat located on 6,000 acres of New Zealand countryside. The resort has golf, tennis, beach access, an infinity pool, and a renowned spa to keep guests entertained.
The hotel scored high on both Travel + Leisure's list (#5) and Conde Nast Traveller's list (#3), earning the top spot on our list.
Rooms start at about $US1,200 per night.
