The 7 Best Hotels In The Hamptons

Every New Yorker dreams of escaping the city’s sweltering heat for a relaxing weekend in The Hamptons.And if you don’t have your own home or a summer share, a hotel room is the way to go.
Our friends at Oyster.com helped us come up with a list of the best hotels in the Hamptons. Book one before they’re filled.
Rooms starting at $90
This luxurious hotel boasts 1,000 feet of private beach and every room comes with a private patio or balcony, and ocean views.
And while it doesn't offer free breakfast or have any restaurants on-site, it's situated far from the crowds of beach-loving Manhattanites.
Rooms starting at $120
Even though the hotel sits right off the beach, it still offers an outdoor pool and lounge area. The condo-style facility offers studios, one-, two-, or three-bedroom units.
But, depending on the owner, the decor and amenities vary. The hotel is not within walking distance of downtown and doesn't offer breakfast or restaurants on-site, but there are tennis courts and a playground, making it the ideal spot for families.
Rooms starting at $150
Hotel guests can enjoy a variety of on-site amenities, including a spa and salon, fitness centre, three pools, and tennis courts.
Vacationers can also take chartered boat trips, leaving from the hotel's marina.
Rooms starting at $250
If you're looking for a vacation that comes with all the modern amenities, Capri Southampton is the place to be. All rooms come with iPod docks and the hotel has free Wi-Fi.
A live DJ spins on the weekend, Nobu is right next door, and luxury designer Cynthia Rowley has a store on site.
Rooms starting at $250
The motel-style building sits on four acres of nature preserves, which includes and outdoor pool and lounge area.
Guests enjoy private beach access and are in walking distance of shops and restaurants.
Rooms starting at $280
The inn is actually a historic home that was turned into a bed and breakfast. While it may cost you a pretty penny, it's only a short walk from the village of East Hampton.
As there isn't beach access, this might not be the best hotel for young Manhattan professionals looking to blow off steam, but it's perfect for those looking to enjoy peace and quiet while eating a free breakfast served in the dining room or rose garden.
Rooms starting at $300
The intimate hotel, with just four rooms, is within walking distance to a private beach and a stay here includes access to secluded gardens, an outdoor pool, and a Jacuzzi with a waterfall.
And while you're relaxing in the Jacuzzi, you can rock out to the hotel's SONOS sound systems, which include 40,000 songs.
