With pristine beach views, warm turquoise waters, and mild tropic temperatures, it’s hard to argue that a Caribbean vacation sounds like a bad idea.U.S. News & World Report just released a list of the 10 best hotels in the Caribbean as part of its 2013 Best Hotels Rankings, which ranks properties on the opinions of travel experts and guests, hotel awards, recommendations, and ratings.
These hotels offer amenities like infinity pools, private chauffeurs, and complimentary watersports activities.
#10 Seven Stars Resort; Providenciales, Turks & Caicos — On the serene Grace Bay, many watersports activities are available to guests, including complimentary use of kayaks, surfboards, snorkelling equipment and pool floats.
#9 Amanyara; Providenciales, Turks & Caicos — At the gym, guests can book private fitness sessions with the resort's personal trainer.
#8 Jumby Bay, A Rosewood Resort; St. John's, Antigua — Jumby Bay is stationed on a 300-acre private island, whose secluded beauty is accessible only by boat.
#7 Jade Mountain; Soufriere, St. Lucia — Each suite at the resort has a private infinity pool. There are no telephones, radios, or televisions on the property, ensuring complete relaxation.
#6 Nisbet Plantation Beach Club; Newcastle, St. Kitts & Nevis — Nisbet Plantation's Palms Spa is a full-service spa offering a wide array of massages, facials, and other relaxing treatments. It was recently named the top Caribbean spa by Condé Nast traveller.
#5 Four Seasons Resort Nevis; Charleston, St. Kitts & Nevis — The 18-hole golf course features a lush putting green, private instructors, and a pro shop for all your equipment.
#4 Jamaica Inn; Ocho Rios, Jamaica — For the perfect destination wedding, guests can take advantage of Jamaica Inn's wedding and event planning services, arranged by the resort's personal wedding planner.
#3 Eden Rock, St. Barths; Baie de Saint Jean, St. Barts — In addition to serving as a resort, Eden Rock handles a portfolio of about 30 of the most coveted villas on the island, which are available to rent or buy.
#2 Hotel Saint-Barth Isle de France; Baie des Flamands, St. Barts — The hotel has a designer boutique on site offering exclusive luxury clothing, jewelry, and other accessories.
#1 Tortuga Bay; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic — Tortuga Bay is the only AAA Five Diamond Awarded property in the Dominican Republic, offering amenities like private car service and villas designed by Oscar de la Renta.
