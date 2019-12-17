The 5 best hotels in New York City

Baccarat Hotel New York/Facebook The Baccarat Hotel in Midtown Manhattan is one of New York City’s best hotels, according to Condé Nast Traveller.

Condé Nast Traveller has released its 2020 Gold List of the world’s best hotels, resorts, and cruises.

The selections, curated by editors in New York and London, “exemplify the gold standard of service and hospitality.” They span six continents and 50 countries.

Five New York City hotels made the list, including a Midtown hotel opened by a 252-year-old French luxury brand and a downtown hotspot with a Japanese spa.

In alphabetical order, here are the best hotels in New York City, according to Condé Nast Traveller.

Baccarat Hotel

Neighbourhood: Midtown

Starting rate: ~ $US895

“Unabashed opulence is what you get as soon as you step into the lobby,” reads Condé Nast Traveller’s description of the Baccarat. “There are about 15,000 pieces of the brand’s crystal throughout, including glassware and chandeliers … But even though the hotel is a singular vision, it may be the little touches – Ladurée treats in the minibar to Baccarat tumblers in the bathroom – that make a stay special.”

The Greenwich Hotel

Neighbourhood: Tribeca

Starting rate: ~ $US755

“Each of the 88 rooms is idiosyncratically arranged with antique silk rugs, the odd vintage table, and marble bathtubs, while the TriBeCa Penthouse is earthy and minimalist,” Condé Nast Traveller writes about the Greenwich Hotel. “But the enduring revelation is the Shibui Spa, where the lantern-lit pool glimmers under the beams of a 250-year-old Japanese farmhouse.”

The Lowell Hotel

Neighbourhood: Upper East Side

Starting rate: ~ $US610

“Nowhere in the city feels quite as refined. Every room has fresh flowers, while huge marble bathrooms have separate tub and shower areas, Frette bath robes, and custom-made products from the high-end line DDC28,” Condé Nast Traveller says of the Lowell Hotel. “Unlike big luxury chains, there’s a small scale, quiet, and personalised feeling here that’s worth the lack of extras (like a swimming pool or spa).”

NoMad Hotel

Neighbourhood: NoMad

Starting rate: ~ $US400

“The NoMad is a little bit of Paris in the Flatiron district: urbane and cultivated, without a hint of stuffiness,” Condé Nast Traveller writes. “If it’s possible, the food may be even better than the accommodations.”

The Whitby Hotel

Neighbourhood: Midtown

Starting rate: ~ $US570

The Whitby Hotel is “like an English summer garden come to life in hotel form,” according to Condé Nast Traveller. “A welcome addition to staid Midtown, it’s that rare find that is both family-friendly and sophisticated. A gorgeous hotel two blocks from Central Park with an excellent restaurant and afternoon tea, the Whitby is worth every cent.”

