Mexico is one of the most popular travel destinations in the world, and it’s home to some incredible hotels.
We recently published a list of the best hotels in the world, and several of the top properties are in Mexico.
So we decided to focus on just the best hotels in Mexico.
To create this list, we aggregated five notable hotel rankings made by elite travel publications and websites: Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Hotels, Conde Nast Traveller’s Top 100 Hotels and Resorts, TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Hotels in the World, Fodor’s 100 Hotel Awards, andJetsetter’s Best of the Best Awards. Read the full methodology here.
From luxurious oceanside resorts on the Riviera Maya to a sleek hotel in Mexico City, here are the 15 best hotels in Mexico.
Blue Diamond Riviera Maya is an adults-only spa resort set on 36 acres of lush tropical greenery and white sandy beaches. The hotel includes 128 luxurious suites, some of which have private docks, ocean view rooftop infinity pools, floor-to-ceiling windows, terraces, and private pools. There's also a 25,000-square-foot spa.
NIZUC Resort and Spa is sprawled across 29 acres of the Riviera Maya. The hotel is home to 247 rooms, including villas complete with private plunge pools and enclosed courtyards; three colossal infinity pools; two beaches; six different restaurants that range from Italian cuisine to contemporary Mexican; an oceanfront spa; and a kids club. Guests can also enjoy hand-rolled cigars and aged rum in the Havana Lounge.
Las Ventanas al
Paraíso sits at the tip of the Baja Peninsula between the historic towns of San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas. There are 83 suites with wood-burning fireplaces and ocean views, and villas that each boast a private infinity-edge pool and views of the Sea of Cortez. There are several beachside restaurants here as well.
Grand Solmar Land's End Resort & Spa is located on a secluded Peninsula with breathtaking views of Cabo San Lucas. Guests can admire the scenery of cliffs and the sea while staying at one of the resort's studios or expansive penthouses with ocean views. Guests can unwind with massages in open-air cabanas on the beach or at the hotel's Sunset Pool.
Excellence Playa Mujeres is ideal for those looking for a romantic vacation as the all-inclusive adults-only resort is located on a private community with an inland marina and a Greg Norman signature golf course. There are nine different international gourmet restaurants, 24-hour room service, and a luxurious spa.
Hotel Matilda sits three blocks from the city's main square and includes guest rooms adorned with black-and-white prints by Mexico City photographer Eduardo Zaylan. Its spa offers guests the ultimate stay in relaxation with locally sourced ingredients that can be blended into customised formulas for treatments and soaks in the hotel's hammam. Crisp and clean rooms are accented with bright turquoise to create a sophisticated and playful environment.
Located in the fishing village of Punta Mita, the Four Seasons Punta Mita hosts prime snorkelling, scuba diving, fishing, and golf on its pristine beaches. Guests are greeted to rooms and suites equipped with a spacious terrace where they can enjoy beachfront, oceanfront, and garden views. Choose from an array of grilled seafood and meats, Mexican dishes with a modern twist, or a refreshing drink at the poolside lounge.
Located in Mexico City's upscale Polanco neighbourhood, Las Alcobas is surrounded by lush, tree-lined avenues, designer boutiques, restaurants, and nightclubs. The hotel offers two- and three-bedroom suites and penthouses with wraparound terraces that overlook the city. There's also 35 spacious guest rooms, personal steam rooms, and a variety of dining options with award-winning chefs.
Rancho La Puerta is the ultimate spa retreat near Baja California's stunning Mount Kuchumaa. Founded in 1940, the ranch offers energetic fitness options, relaxing spa treatments, cooking classes, art classes, and organic cuisine. Dozens of casitas are scattered along the serene property decorated with Mexican folk art, fireplaces, patios, and kitchenettes.
Banyan Tree Mayakoba is a villa resort in Riviera Maya that offers an array of activities including discovering the Rivera Maya's stunning coastlines, snorkelling the waters of the Caribbean, and taking boat tours with the hotel's nature specialists. Some of the amenities in villas include soaring ceilings, private landscaped gardens, outdoor sunken baths, private swimming pools, and private sundecks.
Surrounded by the jungle and pristine white sand beaches, Rosewood Mayakoba provides a private luxury getaway in the Riviera Maya. There are 130 suites that sit along serene lagoons and offer views of the Caribbean Sea and have large terraces, plunge pools, and boat docks.
The beachfront Viceroy Riviera Maya includes 41 villas, indoor and outdoor dining, yoga classes, and spa treatments that guests can enjoy while admiring views of the sea. A tropical forest path leads to the luxury villas, which have mahogany doors and windows, canopy beds, hand-stitched Egyptian cotton linens, and both indoor and outdoor showers.
Esperanza An Auberge Resort is tucked between two scenic bluffs on the Baja peninsula and is set on 17 lush acres of land. The resort offers a variety of suites, villas, residences, and casitas with stunning oceanfront views. There are over 35 complimentary fitness and yoga classes each week.
At the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort, guests have access to personalised butler service, 24-hour private dining, a selection of on-site restaurants that include Carolina -- winner of the AAA Five Diamond Award -- a 10,000-square-foot spa, signature golf courses, tennis courts nestled under palm trees, and three infinity pools set on the beachfront.
Guests can also request 'Pool Butlers' who will arrange snorkelling tours and reservations or excursions in the area.
Located at the southernmost tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, the One&Only Palmilla Los Cabos overlooks the Pacific Ocean and the craggy rocks that jut out from it. The resort has a vintage Mexican feel, but with luxe amenities like a spa, golf course, pools, restaurants helmed by a Michelin-starred chef, and a private yacht.
Guests can stay in single- and three-story 'casas' encircling the resort grounds. Each room comes with a patio or balcony, stunning ocean views, and 24-hour butler service.
